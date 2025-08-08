Second Life EV Battery Market worth 330-350 GWH by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The second life EV battery market is estimated at ~25-30 GWH in 2025 and is projected to reach ~330-350 GWH in 2030 at a CAGR of ~65% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to fuel a multibillion-dollar market for second-life batteries by 2030, particularly those based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry. LFP batteries are ideal for stationary applications like grid energy storage, residential systems, EV charging stations, and data centers due to their inherent safety, long cycle life, and favorable cost-effectiveness. The declining cost of second-life batteries enhances economic viability, especially as new battery prices fall. At the same time, their reuse supports a circular economy by reducing the CO2 emissions by several tonnes annually and mitigating raw material scarcity. However, several critical challenges could hinder the recovery and repurposing process, including the absence of standardized protocols for accurately assessing battery health, the complexities of integrating these batteries into diverse applications, existing regulatory ambiguities, fragmented supply chains, and inadequate reverse logistics infrastructure.

Second Life EV Battery Market

Utility-scale grid services hold the largest share of the second-life EV battery market.

Utility-scale grid applications dominate the actual usage of the second-life EV battery market. These repurposed batteries are attractive for grid applications due to their cost advantage (up to 70% cheaper than new batteries in 2025) and their suitability for less-demanding, lower-cycle stationary uses, such as grid balancing, renewable energy integration, and backup power. Further, these batteries also excel in frequency regulation, peak shaving, and power arbitrage by leveraging their residual capacity for 100-300 cycles annually. Most global players utilize these batteries for energy storage, leveraging renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. Major OEMs such as Volvo, BMW, Nissan (in collaboration with Sumitomo), and Volkswagen are partnering with energy providers and startups to repurpose retired EV batteries for stationary storage projects. For example, Volkswagen Group's partnership with Audi and the energy company, E.ON, has initiated projects using used EV batteries to stabilize grid loads and manage peak demand.

With the strategic shift away from coal-powered electricity, microgrids supported by solar and wind farms are expected to experience significantly higher demand for second-life EV batteries across Europe, the US, China, and other Asian countries for grid-scale energy storage. In addition, advancements in battery management, modular system design, growing policy momentum for the circular economy, and energy security would prompt the demand for second-life EV batteries for this application. Although the environmental advantages are significant, the dependence on subsidies (like EU & US DOT grants) and volatile electricity prices may limit profitability, leading to growth that is mainly concentrated in specific regions. In case costs decrease further or supportive policies are constantly updated, the demand for second life EV batteries is likely to expand in commercial & residential storage as well.

Lithium-ion batteries exhibit the maximum demand in the second-life EV battery market.

Lithium-ion battery technology dominates the market, as more than 95% of electric vehicles, including passenger and commercial vehicles, are installed with this battery technology. Decades of advancements have led to their high energy density, long lifespans, and quick charging & decreasing cost is also expected to make it more affordable and accessible to consumers.

Lithium-ion batteries are advantageous for second-life applications due to their predictable state of health (SoH) retention and established performance benchmarks. Repurposers plan their testing and sorting strategies based on dominant chemistries (LFP and NMC) using tailored diagnostics that assess capacity, internal resistance, cycle count, and safety parameters aligned with each chemistry's characteristics. LFP batteries often require less intensive safety testing, while NMC batteries demand more rigorous monitoring due to their higher energy density and sensitivity to degradation. These focused testing protocols help maximize utilization, reliability, and safety in various second-life applications such as grid storage and commercial energy solutions. The continued predominance of lithium-ion technology is expected to remain strong, with second-life battery applications playing a vital role in advancing the global energy transition. Advancements in battery management systems, advanced diagnostic tools, and digital tracking solutions will further enhance the effectiveness and profitability of battery repurposing companies focused on this battery technology. However, there are certain challenges with this battery chemistry. For instance, if some supply-related drift (like 20% price hikes in 2024) and safety-related concern persists, the traction may shift to other alternatives like nickel-zinc or flow batteries. Also, it provides high energy density, but exhibits annual capacity loss of around 2-3% under typical usage, and inconsistent performance among batches, facing consistency and reliability issues, and challenges to reach ~250 GWH demand estimates by 2030. Though it carries significant cost benefits, their long-term viability depends heavily on the scalability of recycling processes, and government programs might impact unregulated markets.

North America is expected to be the leading market in terms of the installed capacity of second life EV batteries.

North America leads in installations due to its advanced grid infrastructure and strong policy incentives. These second-life EV batteries are likely to be used at data center stationary energy storage, microgrids for telecommunications and commercial backup, EV charging buffer systems, and domestic solar and grid-support systems. The US is the leading market in the region, with one of the most extensive retired battery stocks in the coming years that can be repurposed for various applications. Projects are consistently scaling, with single sites exceeding 50-60 MWh, and pipelines of new installations in development. Redwood Materials (US) operates the largest microgrid using second-life EV batteries with 63 MWH capacity in Nevada, powering a data center. It also has a pipeline of>1 GWh for various stationary applications. Other regional companies like Moment Energy, B2U Storage Solutions, and Smartville are scaling up production and deploying second-life EV battery systems for energy storage. Additionally, the region is poised to experience an emergence in the second life EV battery storage investments, propelled by ambitious government programs and large-scale industry initiatives. All these factors would lead North America to redirect hundreds of GWh per year of spent EV batteries into second life storage assets, gaining substantial environmental and economic gains by the decade's end.

Key Market Second Life EV Battery Industry:

Prominent players in the Second Life EV Battery Companies include Tesla, Volvo, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW Group, Nissan Motor Corporation, Connected Energy, B2U Storage Solutions, and Rejoule.

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of critical technology roadmap parameters such as battery assessment & testing approaches, cell-level & algorithm-based battery management system, various system integration techniques, and software platform strategies

Market Development: Comprehensive market information (the report analyzes & recommends the most dominant application demand across the considered regions under the scope)

Comprehensive market information (the report analyzes & recommends the most dominant application demand across the considered regions under the scope) Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about strategic collaborations, potential geography expansion, recent projections & their capacity, and investments in the second-life EV battery industry

Exhaustive information about strategic collaborations, potential geography expansion, recent projections & their capacity, and investments in the second-life EV battery industry Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product/technology offerings of leading OEMs & battery storage specialists such as Tesla, Volvo, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW Group, Nissan Motor Corporation, Connected Energy, B2U Storage solutions, and Rejoule.

