Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that a multi-unit Yolks Breakfast franchisee has expanded their portfolio by signing for a fourth franchise agreement along-side securing a real-estate location in Chilliwack, British Columbia. Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch.

"As a rapidly expanding sector within the restaurant industry, breakfast continues to surge in popularity-an opportunity that we have leaned in on since acquiring Yolks," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. This agreement expands our national footprint and represents our fifth Yolks location in British Columbia, our eighth in Western Canada, and our tenth overall, underscoring the strength of our franchising expertise in driving expansion. Following a successful debut in Ottawa's Glebe neighborhood and the signing of franchise agreements in Ontario, Quebec, and a 10-unit area development deal in Atlantic Canada, Yolks is steadily progressing toward its goal of becoming a recognized national brand across Canada."



Chilliwack, British Columbia, is an excellent location for our newest Yolks location due to its steady population growth, diverse demographics-including families, young professionals, and seniors-and a strong, varied economy driven by agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare. The city's stable workforce and supportive business environment, combined with a high quality of life and vibrant community, create an ideal setting for Yolks to thrive and meet local demand.



"We are confident that our multi-brand portfolio will keep delivering strong results as we secure prime real estate across the country. Franchisee and landlord interest is growing nationwide, fueled by our successful asset-light strategy. Building on our proven track record-having expanded brands like Extreme Pita, Mucho Burrito, Burger's Priest, and Fresh to over 400 locations-our disciplined growth model continues to drive steady, organic expansion. This focused approach not only reinforces Yolks' position but also paves the way for it to become a top national player in the breakfast market."

"Happy Belly's portfolio continues to scale rapidly, with 616 retail locations secured across Canada under Multi-Unit and Area Development Agreements-encompassing stores in development, under construction, and already operating. Our consistent pipeline growth is a result of aligning with experienced partners and securing high-quality, high-traffic real estate. As we execute our expansion strategy through 2025 and 2026, each new opening brings us closer to our goal of becoming Canada's leading restaurant consolidator. With a focus on operational discipline and brand scalability, we remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value and building a high-performance platform of emerging restaurant brands."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

