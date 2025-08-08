US startup Lyten has stepped up again to buy Northvolt's Swedish and German assets, continuing its takeover of the failed battery giant's $5 billion manufacturing empire. The move marks a major shift in Europe's battery landscape. From ESS News US lithium-sulfur battery manufacturer Lyten has agreed to acquire Northvolt's remaining assets in Sweden and Germany, in a deal that underscores the growing role of US capital in Europe's battery sector. The acquisition covers Northvolt Ett and Ett Expansion in Skellefteå, Northvolt Labs in Västerås, and Northvolt Drei in Heide, as well as all remaining ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...