artnet AG

artnet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



08.08.2025 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: artnet AG Street: Niebuhrstr. 78 Postal code: 10629 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Jan Petzel

Date of birth: 13 Jul 1973

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Leonardo Art Holdings GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 04 Aug 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 36.67 % 38.34 % 75.02 % 5706067 Previous notification 36.24 % 38.34 % 74.59 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1K0375 0 2092590 0.00 % 36.67 % Total 2092590 36.67 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Share purchase agreements n/a n/a Physical 2187965 38.34 % Total 2187965 38.34 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Jan Petzel % % % BEO Art SPV Limited % % % Leonardo Art Holdings Limited % % % Leonardo Art Holdings GmbH 36.67 % 38.34 % 75.02 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

07 Aug 2025





