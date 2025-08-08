Kingbull Technology, INC: Kingbull Upgrades Discover Series with BAFANG Motor Samsung Battery and Torque Sensor

Kingbull has launched the Discover 2.0 series, a rugged fat-tire e-bike lineup featuring a 750W Bafang motor, Samsung battery, torque sensor, hydraulic disc brakes, and 26x4 CST tires. Available in step-over and step-thru frames, both models deliver up to 60 miles range, a 28mph top speed, and a 400lb payload capacity-blending performance, comfort, and affordability for urban and off-road riders alike.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Kingbull is proud to introduce its new torque-sensing 'Discover 2.0' series designed for riders who need strength, style, and reliability in one rugged, all-terrain package. The Discover 2.0 has a classic step-over frame with a sporty stance. While the Discover ST 2.0 has a more accessible step-thru frame for shorter riders or those seeking maximum comfort.

Performance

The Discover series is equipped with a Bafang 750W rear hub motor. It's paired with a 48V 22A controller, and uses brushless geared tech to offer the perfect blend of power and efficiency. The motor produces 85Nm of torque, enabling riders to tackle up to 35° inclines. Riders can either use the pedal-assist system with 5 levels of adjustment or can use throttle for effortless cruising. The PAS system uses a TROG-1B torque sensor to detect pedal-input in real-time and adjust motor power accordingly. This results in a smooth, adaptive, efficient, and ultra-responsive ride with no lags or jerks in power delivery. The Discover series ships as Class 3, with a 28mph capped speed, but can be adjusted for Class 2 performance to comply with regulations.

Range

A 48V 15Ah (720Wh) Samsunglithium-ion battery energizes the powertrain in both electric bikes. The high-density energy-efficient cells deliver up to 60 miles of range on a single charge. Not just the battery, the entire powertrain works efficiently to minimize waste and maximize miles. Torque sensor, in particular, plays a significant role in battery conservation by sending the right amount of motor power at the right time. The battery is removable, lockable, UL-certified, and comes with a 3.0A fast charger for shorter downtime between rides. It's mounted in the downtube for better balance.

Safety

Safety has been one of the core values in the design of the Discover series. Both models feature ZOOM HB-875-E hydraulic disc brakes with 180mm rotors on front as well as rear. These are all-weather brakes, tested for responsiveness on all kinds of terrains. Expect reliable, sudden stops even when riding downhill. The brake levers have motor cut-off sensors to further enhance safety during emergency braking.

Other safety features include an integrated 48V LED headlight for high visibility day or night, a rear brake-activated tail light, and an electric horn to alert riders and passerbys.

Capability

As the name suggests, the Discover series has been designed to let riders 'discover' what they've not dared to explore so far. The combo of 26x4.0-inch CST fat tires and our in-house OS-D26 front fork means, no path, no trail, no hill, no track is inaccessible to you anymore. The massive tires roll over any and everything, while the front suspension with 80mm of travel dampens all undulations away. It's lockable and preload adjustable to ensure versatility. Versatility is also ensured by Shimano Altus 7-speed drivetrain that enables smooth and reliable gear changes to adapt to the road/trail conditions.

Ride Quality

The 26" fat tires not just offer excellent traction and stability across different terrains, they also ensure comfortable sailing. The front fork further cushions the ride. Any leftover vibrations are finally absorbed by the comfy, plush eco-leather saddle. The saddle is height adjustable to ensure ergonomic posture for riders.

The handlebars are ergonomic, and all controls are easy to reach. So is the KB35H custom color display mounted in the center. It shows real-time speed, battery status, PAS level, and other ride-metrics to keep you confident at all times.

Design

With a maximum load capacity of 400lbs, the Discover series offers one of the highest payload ratings at the price point. The rugged all-aluminum frame can handle off-road stress, while also carrying rider gear. Despite being heavy-duty, the bikes weigh just 76.5 and 77lbs. The rear rack supports up to 150lbs, and can fit panniers, gear hauls, or child seats. As mentioned before, the Discover 2.0 has a step-over sporty geometry, while the Discover ST 2.0 offers step-thru low-step frame for easy mounting and dismounting. The 2.0 is available in space grey, while the ST 2.0 in white and pink. Both come complete with dual fenders and a side kickstand.

Pricing

The Discover series is now available at a launch price of $1,299. As a limited time deal, you also get an extra $200 off on buying 2 bikes.

Purchase now at kingbullbike.com:

Discover 2.0

Discover ST 2.0

About Kingbull

Kingbull is a well-known brand in the fat-tire e-bike space, focused on building electric bikes that work great for both urban commuting and off-road adventures. All Kingbull bikes come with 4-inch fat tires and suspension systems to handle a variety of terrain comfortably. The Forge Series stands out with industry-leading build quality and high-end components from top brands like Samsung, Tektro, and BAFANG.

Prices start at $899, and the lineup includes folding, commuter, full-suspension, and cargo models, so there's something for every type of rider.

So far, over 20,000 riders have chosen Kingbull. The brand has received more than 1,453 reviews, with an impressive rating of 4.86 out of 5.0.

