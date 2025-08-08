To view a summary of today's press release by Ridgeline CEO Chad Peters, click HERE

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for the maiden two-hole drill program at the Company's Atlas project, Nevada (Figure 1). Atlas is an early-stage Carlin-Type oxide gold prospect and is 100%-owned by the Company with no underlying work commitments or royalties. Details on the drill program are highlighted below.

Mike Harp, Ridgeline's Vice President, Exploration commented, "We are pleased that our maiden drill program confirmed that our Atlas project exhibits both the scale and grade potential that's required to host a significant gold deposit. The first two drill holes at Atlas were completed in the northernmost section of a greater than four-kilometer gold trend. With a limited budget this year, our focus was testing the favourable Pennsylvanian to Permian age carbonate host rock section to confirm whether those host rocks showed evidence of a Carlin-Type gold system."

Mr. Harp continues, "Both holes returned thick intercepts of anomalous oxide gold and Carlin-Type alteration, with hole AT25-001 exhibiting a stronger gold vector to the south than AT25-002. Hole AT25-001 intersected 298 meters of continuous Carlin-Type alteration and mineralization with elevated pathfinder elements, anomalous gold, and up to 1.8 g/t gold in individual samples."

Mr. Harp concludes, "Mineralization at Atlas appears to be hosted within the same thick section of Pennsylvanian to Permian age host rocks that host Orla Mining's nearby Dark Star deposit. Our team interprets the first two holes as having intersected a low-grade gold and trace element halo that is typically associated with the outer margins of Carlin-Type gold deposits. We will continue to focus on land consolidation and additional field work throughout the remainder of the 2025 field season with the goal of a Phase II drill program in 2026 to follow up on these results."

Drill Program Highlights

The maiden program completed two core holes totaling 551 meters ("m") in the northern section of the Atlas land package. Drilling targeted favourable Pennsylvanian to Permian ("Penn-Perm") age debris-flow conglomerates, limestones, and siltstone host rocks along a roughly 1-kilometer ("km") trend of elevated gold-in-soils and rock chips grading up to 7.7 g/t Au (Figure 2).

AT25-001 drilled to the east and down-dip of gold bearing and partially eroded Penn-Perm host rocks and intersected a highlight intercept of:

0.2 m grading 1.80 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 2.10 g/t silver ("Ag") within 8.5 m grading 0.20 g/t Au and 0.52 g/t Ag starting at a true vertical depth ("TVD") of 80 meters (Figure 3 & Picture 1) Additional results include multiple 1.0 to 5.0-meter intercepts throughout the hole ranging from 0.1 to 0.5 g/t Au and 0.1- to 5.0 g/t Ag starting at 30m TVD

starting at a true vertical depth ("TVD") of 80 meters (Figure 3 & Picture 1) Drilling also intersected high-grade silver intercepts within clay altered fault zones that returned 1.5m grading 75.1 g/t Ag and 0.5m grading 52.5 g/t Ag (Figure 3)

The hole returned 297.9m grading 0.01 g/t Au, 0.41 g/t Ag and bottomed in anomalous Au mineralization

AT25-002 was collared approximately 700m north of AT25-001 and drilled to the west towards the same gold bearing and partially eroded Penn-Perm host rocks and intersected a highlight intercept of:

5.9m grading 0.20 g/t Au and 2.43 g/t Ag starting at 124m TVD and;

2.6m grading 0.25 g/t Au and 2.59 g/t Ag within 9.8m grading 0.15 g/t Au and 2.20 g/t Ag starting at 182 m TVD (Figure 2) and; 1.4m grading 31.6 g/t Ag within a clay altered fault zone

The top of AT25-001 intersected 106m of andesite (volcanic rocks) with the remainder of the hole drilling a partial section of Penn-Perm rocks that returned 147.6 m grading 0.01 g/t Au and 0.41 g/t Ag

Geologic Interpretation

Both holes intersected a thicker than anticipated section of Penn-Perm debris-flow conglomerate host rocks (150-300m), which exhibited weak to strong Carlin-Type alteration and oxide mineralization throughout with both holes bottoming in oxide mineralization.

Anomalous gold-silver and Carlin-type trace element pathfinders were observed throughout both drillholes with the highest values (up to 1.8 g/t Au and 75.1 g/t Ag) associated with strongly altered and mineralized Penn-Perm carbonate host rocks

Compared to AT25-001, hole AT25-002 exhibited similar zones of widespread silicification, decalcification, and oxidation. However, AT25-002 returned weaker Au values overall

Results from these two holes indicate a potential vector to the south where the intersection of a northeast and northwest trending fault corridor coincides with a kilometer-scale gold in soils and rock chip anomaly





Figure 1: Ridgeline's 200-kilometer² exploration portfolio with Atlas located southwest of the Carlin Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/261781_fad8457d64b04b5b_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Plan view map of the Atlas project with Ridgelines 2025 drillholes testing the northern Atlas block

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/261781_fad8457d64b04b5b_002full.jpg

QA/QC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Independent check samples are sent to Paragon Geochemical Labs (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods at AAL and analysed using a photon assay (Au-Ag, 500g) at Paragon. AAL and Paragon also undertake their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Harp is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project.





Figure 3: X-Section A-A' showing 297.7m of continuous Carlin-Type alteration and mineralization, which returned highlights intercepts grading up to 1.8 g/t Au and 75.1 g/t Ag in individual samples

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/261781_fad8457d64b04b5b_003full.jpg





Picture 1: Core photos of AT25-001 showing variably altered, mineralized and pervasively oxidized debris flows and calcarenites of the Penn-Perm age Tomera Fm.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/261781_fad8457d64b04b5b_004full.jpg

Atlas Project

Atlas is located in Eureka County, Nevada, approximately 30 kilometers southwest of the town of Carlin, NV. The property exhibits classic Carlin-Type alteration and gold mineralization within outcropping Pennsylvanian to Permian age carbonate to siliciclastic host rocks. The primary target at Atlas is a bulk tonnage, oxide, Carlin-Type gold system, which is analogous to the nearby Dark Star gold deposit (part of the greater Railroad Mining District), which is currently owned by Orla Mining and advancing towards mine development. The 100% owned Project is comprised of a total of six square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground that has never been drill tested and will benefit from the Ridgeline teams' systematic approach to discovery.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the Earn-In Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereby. The words "potential", "anticipate", "meaningful", "discovery", "forecast", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "historical", "historic" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Ridgeline has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that TSX Venture Exchange approval will be granted in a timely manner subject only to standard conditions; the current objectives concerning the Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Ridgeline to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays; risks related to historical data that has not been verified by the Company; as well as those factors discussed in Ridgeline's public disclosure record. Although Ridgeline has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Ridgeline and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Ridgeline does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261781

SOURCE: Ridgeline Minerals Corp.