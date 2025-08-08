The Philippines has completed its first megawatt-scale floating solar array, a 4. 99 MW installation on the Malubog reservoir, with plans to expand to 50 MW to power a copper mine. In Mindanao, work has begun on a 99 MW solar plant backed by PHP 4. 49 billion ($80 million) in green financing from HSBC. The Philippines has completed installation of a 4. 99 MW floating solar array. Billed as the country's first megawatt-scale floating solar facility, the project features 8,540 solar panels across 3 hectares on the Malubog reservoir, at a copper mine in the island province of Cebu. US-based project ...

