Innovative, strategic partnership addresses escalating demand for AI and cloud workloads by delivering turnkey powered land and related energy generation solutions for data center development

Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, and Adam Fisher and Peter Rumbold, principals at Commonwealth Asset Management with deep expertise in real estate and infrastructure investing, today announced the launch of a digital infrastructure platform with $400 million of capital to assemble a global portfolio of strategically located powered land sites to address the key scarce input in meeting the escalating demand for data centers.

The company brings together Silver Lake's extensive expertise in data center development and its deep relationships in the technology ecosystem with Messrs. Fisher and Rumbold's proven track record across real estate and infrastructure, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions for cloud and artificial intelligence ("AI") data center deployments. By integrating grid power and behind-the-meter generating solutions into scalable land sites, the platform's approach ensures rapid energization and maximizes land site readiness, significantly enhancing strategic value for data center developers and technology companies.

The platform is currently operating in and targeting strategic, high-growth markets across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., where power access is becoming an increasingly scarce critical resource.

"This investment represents a long-term commitment to not only meeting the immediate needs of AI-driven data center growth but also positioning the company as a leader in the future of digital infrastructure and a one stop shop for rapidly growing developers and hyperscalers," said Lee Wittlinger, Managing Director at Silver Lake. "Our innovative approach to land and power solutions, combined with strategic relationships with key energy partners, will enable us to meet the evolving demands of hyperscalers with a holistic, differentiated approach."

"Data centers are a critical infrastructure in modern society and with the immense growth of AI and cloud computing, the ability to deploy large-scale data centers rapidly with secure, scalable power is crucial," said Adam Fisher. "With our combined expertise at the cross section of real estate, infrastructure and technology, we're excited to partner with Silver Lake to create a platform that is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this demand by providing turnkey land and power solutions in highly strategic global locations to transform the future of digital infrastructure."

Global power demand from data centers is projected to increase 50% by 2027, with forecasts indicating a potential rise of up to 165% by the end of the decade, highlighting the growing need for efficient, scalable energy solutions1. With a planned portfolio of over six gigawatts of power across multiple global markets, this new platform is well positioned to capitalize on the immense need for power being driven by hyperscalers.

About Silver Lake

Silver Lake is a global technology investment firm, with approximately $103 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake's portfolio companies collectively generate nearly $254 billion of revenue annually and employ approximately 456,000 people globally.

About Adam Fisher

Adam is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Commonwealth Asset Management. Over the last 18 years, Adam has successfully built and led numerous investment management practices across both public and private markets. Prior to launching Commonwealth, Adam served as the Global Head of Macro and Real Estate for a New York-based Family Office and founded and served as the CIO of Commonwealth Opportunity Capital, a global macro hedge fund.

About Peter Rumbold

Peter Rumbold is the President of Commonwealth Asset Management and oversees all of the firm's real estate investment activities. With over 20 years of experience, Peter has held real estate investment roles at several firms including a New York-based Family Office, Winter Properties LLC, Cerberus Real Estate Capital Management, LLC and Sterling American Property, Inc.

