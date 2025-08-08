Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
WKN: 552863 | ISIN: US0044342055 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 16:57
3,880 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 10:55 Uhr
17 Leser
Acer Reports Revenues for July at NT$22.06 Billion, and Year-to-July at NT$149.93 Billion

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for July at NT$22.06 billion, down 5.9% year-on-year (YoY) due to foreign exchange factors (up 4.8% YoY in USD). Year-to-July consolidated revenues reached NT$149.93 billion with flattish growth. Highlights include revenues from gaming-related products and businesses which grew 56.0% YoY in July, and Chromebook revenues grew 7.8% YoY for year-to-July.

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[1] and displays contributed 40.8% of the group's total revenues in July (Posiflex Technology revenues are consolidated in Acer's statement starting this month) and 32.2% year-to-July.

Acer will launch new products across its portfolio at its next@acer global press conference held on September 3 in Berlin. The company will also showcase AI solutions across hardware, software, and services.

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2025 PR Newswire
