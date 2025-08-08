Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QGM4 | ISIN: CNE1000048G6 | Ticker-Symbol: REG
Tradegate
08.08.25 | 14:51
7,000 Euro
+8,53 % +0,550
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
REMEGEN CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REMEGEN CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8507,05015:45
6,8507,05015:45
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 11:49 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RemeGen Co., Ltd: RemeGen's Independently-Developed Bispecific Antibody RC148 Approved to Proceed Phase II Clinical Trial in US by FDA

YANTAI, China, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 8 th, RemeGen Co., Ltd. (688331.SH/09995.HK) announces clearance of IND application by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for phase II clinical trials for its independently-developed bispecific antibody, RC148, for the treatment of multiple advanced malignant solid tumors in the US.

RC148 is a PD-1 and VEGF-targeting bispecific antibody, an innovative molecule developed by RemeGen using its bispecific antibody technology platform. Currently, the clinical trials of RC148 as monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of advanced solid tumor are proceeding in China.

The clearance of IND application by the FDA is a significant milestone for RC148 which should expedite its global development process.

SOURCE RemeGen Co., Ltd

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.