The Wendy's Company Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Global systemwide sales were $3.7 billion, a decrease of 1.8%

International systemwide sales grew 8.7% with growth across all regions

Added 26 net new restaurants and remain on track to deliver full-year net unit growth between 2-3%

Reported diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share were $0.29, an increase of 7.4%

Returned $88.7 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Updates full-year 2025 outlook

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2025.

"In the second quarter we continued to expand our global footprint, adding 44 new restaurants, bringing our total additions to 118 in the first half of the year," said Ken Cook, Interim CEO. "We're also encouraged by the strong momentum in our International business, which delivered 8.7% systemwide sales growth in the quarter and continues to offer excellent opportunities for expansion."

"In the U.S., we have work to do to improve the overall performance of the business. We will continue to strengthen relationships with franchisees, improve the effectiveness of our marketing programs, and elevate the customer experience across the system. I'm confident that increasing our focus in these areas positions the Company for stronger long-term performance."

Operational Highlights 2024 2025 Second Quarter US Intl Global US Intl Global Systemwide Sales Growth(1) (2) 1.7 % 8.3 % 2.6 % (3.3) % 8.7 % (1.8) % Same-Restaurant Sales Growth(1) (2) 0.6 % 2.5 % 0.8 % (3.6) % 1.8 % (2.9) % Systemwide Sales (In US$ Millions) (2) (3) $3,239.7 $489.5 $3,729.2 $3,131.3 $528.9 $3,660.2 Restaurant Openings - Total / Net 25 / (15) 39 / 28 64 / 13 21 / 9 23 / 17 44 / 26 Quarter End Restaurant Count 6,013 1,248 7,261 5,967 1,367 7,334 Year-to-Date US Intl Global US Intl Global Systemwide Sales Growth(1) (2) 1.7 % 8.5 % 2.6 % (3.0) % 8.8 % (1.4) % Same-Restaurant Sales Growth(1) (2) 0.6 % 2.8 % 0.9 % (3.2) % 2.1 % (2.5) % Systemwide Sales (In US$ Millions) (2) (3) $6,233.7 $943.5 $7,177.2 $6,047.4 $1,002.1 $7,049.5 Restaurant Openings - Total / Net 43 / (17) 56 / 38 99 / 21 49 / 34 69 / 60 118 / 94

(1) Systemwide sales growth and same-restaurant sales growth are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales by both Company-operated and franchise restaurants. (2) Excludes Argentina. (3) Systemwide sales include sales at both Company-operated and franchise restaurants.

Financial Highlights Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2024 2025 B / (W) 2024 2025 B / (W) ($ In Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Total Revenues $ 570.7 $ 560.9 (1.7) % $ 1,105.5 $ 1,084.4 (1.9) % Adjusted Revenues(1) $ 455.7 $ 449.6 (1.3) % $ 885.5 $ 872.7 (1.4) % U.S. Company-Operated Restaurant Margin 16.5 % 16.2 % (0.3) % 15.9 % 15.6 % (0.3) % General and Administrative Expense $ 61.5 $ 59.5 3.3 % $ 125.3 $ 127.7 (1.9) % Operating Profit $ 99.5 $ 104.3 4.8 % $ 180.7 $ 187.4 3.7 % Net Income $ 54.6 $ 55.1 0.9 % $ 96.6 $ 94.3 (2.4) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 143.1 $ 146.6 2.5 % $ 270.9 $ 271.2 0.1 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.29 7.4 % $ 0.47 $ 0.48 2.1 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share(1) $ 0.27 $ 0.29 7.4 % $ 0.51 $ 0.49 (3.9) % Cash Flow from Operations $ 145.5 $ 146.0 0.3 % Free Cash Flow(1) (2) $ 112.9 $ 109.5 (3.0) %

(1) See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for a

discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release. (2) Beginning with the three months ended March 30, 2025, the Company modified its definition of free cash flow to reflect

expenditures related to its franchise development fund. The prior period has been revised to conform to the current year presentation.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Systemwide Sales Growth

Global systemwide sales declined due to lower same-restaurant sales in the U.S. segment, partially offset by contributions from net new restaurant openings and same-restaurant sales growth in the International segment.

Total Revenues

The decrease in total revenues resulted primarily from lower U.S. Company-operated restaurant sales, lower franchise royalty revenue, and lower advertising funds revenue.

U.S. Company-Operated Restaurant Margin

The decrease in U.S. Company-operated restaurant margin was primarily due to commodity inflation, labor rate inflation, and a decline in traffic, partially offset by labor efficiencies and an increase in average check.

General and Administrative Expense

The decrease in general and administrative expense was primarily due to a lower incentive compensation accrual, partially offset by an increase in employee compensation and benefits, including investments in resources to support technology and operations initiatives.

Operating Profit

The increase in operating profit was primarily due to a decrease in the Company's investment in advertising spend, lower reorganization and realignment costs, and lower general and administrative expense. These were partially offset by a decrease in franchise royalty revenue and a decrease in U.S. Company-operated restaurant margin.

Net Income

Net income increased primarily due to an increase in operating profit, partially offset by a decrease in other income.

Adjusted EBITDA

The increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by a decrease in the Company's investment in advertising spend, lower general and administrative expense and higher net franchise fees. These were partially offset by a decrease in franchise royalty revenue and a decrease in U.S. Company-operated restaurant margin.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The increase in adjusted earnings per share was primarily driven by fewer shares outstanding as result of the Company's share repurchase program and the increase in adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by a decrease in other income.

Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Company announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2025.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased 4.8 million shares for $61.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company has repurchased 0.8 million shares for $8.8 million through August 1. As of August 1, approximately $40.2 million remained available under the Company's existing share repurchase authorization that expires in February 2027.

2025 Outlook

The Company Reaffirms:

Global net unit growth: 2 to 3 percent

Capital expenditures and franchise development fund investments: $165 to $175 million

The Company Now Expects:

Current Previous Global systemwide sales growth (5.0) to (3.0) percent (2.0) percent to flat Adjusted earnings per share $0.82 to $0.89 $0.92 to $0.98 Adjusted EBITDA $505 to $525 million $530 to $545 million Free cash flow, excluding expenditures related

to the franchise development fund $225 to $240 million $250 to $270 million Free cash flow $160 to $175 million $185 to $205 million

As previously disclosed, the Company modified its definition of free cash flow to reflect expenditures related to its franchise development fund beginning with its first quarter 2025 results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Generally, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimate," "goal," "upcoming," "outlook," "guidance" or the negation thereof, or similar expressions. In addition, all statements that address future operating, financial or business performance, strategies or initiatives, future efficiencies or savings, anticipated costs or charges, future capitalization, anticipated impacts of recent or pending investments or transactions and statements expressing general views about future results or brand health are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For all such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements.

Many important factors could affect the Company's future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the impact of competition or poor customer experiences at Wendy's restaurants; (2) adverse economic conditions or disruptions, including in regions with a high concentration of Wendy's restaurants; (3) changes in discretionary consumer spending and consumer tastes and preferences; (4) impacts to the Company's corporate reputation or the value and perception of the Company's brand; (5) the effectiveness of the Company's marketing and advertising programs and new product development; (6) the Company's ability to manage the impact of social or digital media; (7) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; (8) food safety events or health concerns involving the Company's products; (9) our ability to deliver global sales growth and maintain or grow market share across our dayparts; (10) the Company's ability to achieve its growth strategy through new restaurant development; (11) the Company's ability to effectively manage the acquisition and disposition of restaurants or successfully implement other strategic initiatives; (12) risks associated with leasing and owning significant amounts of real estate, including environmental matters; (13) risks associated with the Company's international operations, including the ability to execute its international growth strategy; (14) changes in commodity and other operating costs; (15) shortages or interruptions in the supply or distribution of the Company's products and other risks associated with the Company's independent supply chain purchasing co-op; (16) the impact of increased labor costs or labor shortages; (17) the continued succession and retention of key personnel and the effectiveness of the Company's leadership and organizational structure; (18) risks associated with the Company's digital commerce strategy, platforms and technologies, including its ability to adapt to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences; (19) the Company's dependence on computer systems and information technology, including risks associated with the failure or interruption of its systems or technology or the occurrence of cyber incidents or deficiencies; (20) risks associated with the Company's securitized financing facility and other debt agreements, including compliance with operational and financial covenants, restrictions on its ability to raise additional capital, the impact of its overall debt levels and the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its debt service obligations and operate its business; (21) risks associated with the Company's capital allocation policy, including the amount and timing of equity and debt repurchases and dividend payments; (22) risks associated with complaints and litigation, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and an increased focus on environmental, social and governance issues; (23) risks associated with the availability and cost of insurance, changes in accounting standards, the recognition of impairment or other charges, changes in tax rates or tax laws and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (24) conditions beyond the Company's control, such as adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, hostilities, social unrest, health epidemics or pandemics or other catastrophic events; (25) risks associated with the Company's predominantly franchised business model; and (26) other risks and uncertainties cited in the Company's releases, public statements and/or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect the Company.

The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by federal securities laws, although the Company may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow.

The Company uses adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share as internal measures of business operating performance and as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company's peers and competitors. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the Company in establishing performance goals for purposes of executive compensation. The Company believes its presentation of adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures of operating performance because they eliminate items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. The Company believes investors, analysts and other interested parties use adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share in evaluating issuers, and the presentation of these measures facilitates a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance in addition to the Company's performance based on GAAP results.

This release also includes disclosure regarding the Company's free cash flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the Company as an internal measure of liquidity. Free cash flow is also used by the Company in establishing performance goals for purposes of executive compensation. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flows from operations minus (i) capital expenditures, (ii) expenditures related to the Company's franchise development fund and (iii) the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities of the advertising funds and any excess/deficit of advertising funds revenue over advertising funds expense included in net income, as reported under GAAP. The impact of our advertising funds is excluded because the funds are used solely for advertising and are not available for the Company's working capital needs. The Company may also make additional adjustments for certain non-recurring or unusual items to the extent identified in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release. The Company believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for investors and other interested persons because it communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing shares, paying dividends, repaying or refinancing debt, financing possible acquisitions or investments or other uses of cash.

Adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow are not recognized terms under GAAP, and the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not replace the presentation of the Company's financial results in accordance with GAAP. Because all companies do not calculate adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow (and similarly titled financial measures) in the same way, those measures as used by other companies may not be consistent with the way the Company calculates such measures. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release should not be construed as substitutes for or better indicators of the Company's performance than the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included herein.

In addition, this release includes forward-looking projections for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. The Company excludes certain expenses and benefits from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow, such as the impact from our advertising funds, including the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities and any excess or deficit of advertising fund revenues over advertising fund expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, reorganization and realignment costs, system optimization gains, net, amortization of cloud computing arrangements, gain on early extinguishment of debt, net, and the timing and resolution of certain tax matters. Due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of those expenses and benefits, the Company is unable without unreasonable effort to provide projections of net income, earnings per share or net cash provided by operating activities, or a reconciliation of those projected measures.

Key Business Measures

The Company tracks its results of operations and manages its business using certain key business measures, including same-restaurant sales, systemwide sales and Company-operated restaurant margin, which are measures commonly used in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.

Same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales each include sales by both Company-operated and franchise restaurants. The Company reports same-restaurant sales for new restaurants after they have been open for 15 continuous months and for reimaged restaurants as soon as they reopen. Restaurants temporarily closed for more than one fiscal week are excluded from same-restaurant sales.

Franchise restaurant sales are reported by our franchisees and represent their revenues from sales at franchised Wendy's restaurants. Sales by franchise restaurants are not recorded as Company revenues and are not included in the Company's consolidated financial statements. However, the Company's royalty revenues are computed as percentages of sales made by Wendy's franchisees and, as a result, sales by franchisees have a direct effect on the Company's royalty revenues and profitability.

Same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales exclude sales from Argentina due to the highly inflationary economy of that country.

The Company calculates same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales growth on a constant currency basis. Constant currency results exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. The Company believes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation provides better year over year comparability.

U.S. Company-operated restaurant margin is defined as sales from U.S. Company-operated restaurants less cost of sales divided by sales from U.S. Company-operated restaurants. Cost of sales includes food and paper, restaurant labor and occupancy, advertising and other operating costs. Cost of sales excludes certain costs that support restaurant operations that are not allocated to individual restaurants, which are included in "General and administrative." Cost of sales also excludes depreciation and amortization expense and impairment of long-lived assets. Therefore, as restaurant margin as presented excludes certain costs as described above, its usefulness may be limited and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry.

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and June 29, 2025

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenues: Sales $ 237,355 $ 232,853 $ 462,678 $ 452,363 Franchise royalty revenue 136,318 132,233 261,998 253,908 Franchise fees 21,352 24,067 42,172 47,540 Franchise rental income 60,638 60,411 118,624 118,865 Advertising funds revenue 115,064 111,365 220,008 211,725 570,727 560,929 1,105,480 1,084,401 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 199,886 196,521 391,999 384,690 Franchise support and other costs 16,222 17,069 30,964 33,665 Franchise rental expense 32,390 32,630 64,168 63,331 Advertising funds expense 120,817 111,374 228,191 212,902 General and administrative 61,496 59,485 125,253 127,689 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of

amortization of cloud computing

arrangements shown separately below) 37,492 36,990 73,010 73,539 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 3,519 4,056 7,061 8,223 System optimization gains, net (280) (387) (153) (297) Reorganization and realignment costs 2,452 174 8,125 (518) Impairment of long-lived assets 689 1,686 2,695 3,107 Other operating income, net (3,463) (2,929) (6,496) (9,316) 471,220 456,669 924,817 897,015 Operating profit 99,507 104,260 180,663 187,386 Interest expense, net (30,995) (30,945) (61,530) (62,422) Investment income (loss), net 11 - 11 (1,718) Other income, net 6,300 2,585 13,136 7,571 Income before income taxes 74,823 75,900 132,280 130,817 Provision for income taxes (20,180) (20,790) (35,644) (36,475) Net income $ 54,643 $ 55,110 $ 96,636 $ 94,342 Basic and diluted net income per share $ .27 $ .29 $ .47 $ .48 Number of shares used to calculate basic income

per share 204,919 191,949 205,145 196,296 Number of shares used to calculate diluted income

per share 206,185 192,714 206,578 197,166

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 29, 2024 and June 29, 2025

(In Thousands Except Par Value)

(Unaudited) December 29,

2024 June 29,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 450,512 $ 281,226 Restricted cash 34,481 33,995 Accounts and notes receivable, net 99,926 115,084 Inventories 6,529 6,314 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,563 52,693 Advertising funds restricted assets 99,129 111,134 Total current assets 736,140 600,446 Properties 907,787 915,662 Finance lease assets 244,954 257,085 Operating lease assets 679,777 667,970 Goodwill 771,468 772,827 Other intangible assets 1,192,264 1,176,105 Investments 29,006 27,092 Net investment in sales-type and direct financing leases 288,048 286,678 Other assets 185,399 190,283 Total assets $ 5,034,843 $ 4,894,148 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 78,163 $ 78,505 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 22,509 24,234 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 50,068 51,293 Accounts payable 28,455 26,645 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 118,224 123,785 Advertising funds restricted liabilities 100,212 110,758 Total current liabilities 397,631 415,220 Long-term debt 2,662,130 2,650,907 Long-term finance lease liabilities 575,363 593,553 Long-term operating lease liabilities 704,333 689,724 Deferred income taxes 263,420 265,430 Deferred franchise fees 88,387 88,396 Other liabilities 84,227 78,030 Total liabilities 4,775,491 4,781,260 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.10 par value; 1,500,000 shares authorized; 470,424 shares issued; 203,834 and 191,345 shares outstanding, respectively 47,042 47,042 Additional paid-in capital 2,982,102 2,988,265 Retained earnings 399,700 417,765 Common stock held in treasury, at cost; 266,590 and 279,079 shares, respectively (3,094,739) (3,277,648) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,753) (62,536) Total stockholders' equity 259,352 112,888 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,034,843 $ 4,894,148

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and June 29, 2025

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 96,636 $ 94,342 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of amortization of cloud computing arrangements shown separately below) 73,010 73,539 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 7,061 8,223 Share-based compensation 11,677 10,704 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,695 3,107 Deferred income tax (104) 822 Non-cash rental expense, net 21,120 21,406 Change in operating lease liabilities (24,273) (24,482) Net receipt of deferred vendor incentives 5,533 8,421 System optimization gains, net (153) (297) Distributions received from joint ventures, net of equity in earnings 1,146 1,679 Long-term debt-related activities, net 3,738 3,744 Cloud computing arrangements expenditures (6,878) (9,335) Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other, net (45,745) (45,865) Net cash provided by operating activities 145,463 146,008 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (34,465) (39,050) Franchise development fund (11,477) (16,518) Dispositions 601 1,355 Notes receivable, net 1,383 1,949 Net cash used in investing activities (43,958) (52,264) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt - 23,500 Repayments of long-term debt (14,625) (23,125) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (10,336) (10,666) Repurchases of common stock (34,248) (186,516) Dividends (102,626) (76,243) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,098 1,717 Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (2,645) (1,354) Net cash used in financing activities (162,382) (272,687) Net cash used in operations before effect of exchange rate changes on cash (60,877) (178,943) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,298) 5,437 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (64,175) (173,506) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 588,816 503,608 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 524,641 $ 330,102

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Revenues to Adjusted Revenues

Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and June 29, 2025

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2024 2025 2024 2025 Net income $ 54,643 $ 55,110 $ 96,636 $ 94,342 Provision for income taxes 20,180 20,790 35,644 36,475 Income before income taxes 74,823 75,900 132,280 130,817 Other income, net (6,300) (2,585) (13,136) (7,571) Investment (income) loss, net (11) - (11) 1,718 Interest expense, net 30,995 30,945 61,530 62,422 Operating profit 99,507 104,260 180,663 187,386 Plus (less): Advertising funds revenue (115,064) (111,365) (220,008) (211,725) Advertising funds expense (a) 114,810 111,225 219,547 211,441 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of

amortization of cloud computing arrangements

shown separately below) 37,492 36,990 73,010 73,539 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 3,519 4,056 7,061 8,223 System optimization gains, net (280) (387) (153) (297) Reorganization and realignment costs 2,452 174 8,125 (518) Impairment of long-lived assets 689 1,686 2,695 3,107 Adjusted EBITDA $ 143,125 $ 146,639 $ 270,940 $ 271,156 Revenues $ 570,727 $ 560,929 $ 1,105,480 $ 1,084,401 Less: Advertising funds revenue (115,064) (111,365) (220,008) (211,725) Adjusted revenues $ 455,663 $ 449,564 $ 885,472 $ 872,676

(a) Excludes advertising funds expense of $5,687 and $8,174 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $183 and $342 for the three and six months ended June 29, 2025, respectively, related to the Company's funding of incremental advertising. In addition, excludes other international-related advertising (deficit) surplus of $(320) and $(470) for the three and six months ended months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $34 and $(1,119) for the three and six months ended June 29, 2025, respectively.

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to

Adjusted Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and June 29, 2025

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2024 2025 2024 2025 Net income $ 54,643 $ 55,110 $ 96,636 $ 94,342 Plus (less): Advertising funds revenue (115,064) (111,365) (220,008) (211,725) Advertising funds expense (a) 114,810 111,225 219,547 211,441 System optimization gains, net (280) (387) (153) (297) Reorganization and realignment costs 2,452 174 8,125 (518) Impairment of long-lived assets 689 1,686 2,695 3,107 Total adjustments 2,607 1,333 10,206 2,008 Income tax impact on adjustments (b) (604) (371) (2,248) (580) Total adjustments, net of income taxes 2,003 962 7,958 1,428 Adjusted income $ 56,646 $ 56,072 $ 104,594 $ 95,770 Diluted earnings per share $ .27 $ .29 $ .47 $ .48 Total adjustments per share, net of income taxes - - .04 .01 Adjusted earnings per share $ .27 $ .29 $ .51 $ .49

(a) Excludes advertising funds expense of $5,687 and $8,174 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $183 and $342 for the three and six months ended June 29, 2025, respectively, related to the Company's funding of incremental advertising. In addition, excludes other international-related advertising (deficit) surplus of $(320) and $(470) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and $34 and $(1,119) for the three and six months ended June 29, 2025, respectively. (b) Adjustments relate to the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, which were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024 and June 29, 2025

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended 2024 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 145,463 $ 146,008 Plus (less): Capital expenditures (34,465) (39,050) Franchise development fund (11,477) (16,518) Advertising funds impact (a) 13,353 19,065 Free cash flow $ 112,874 $ 109,505

(a) Represents the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities of our advertising funds, which is included in "Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other, net," and the excess of advertising funds expense over advertising funds revenue, which is included in "Net income."

