4biddenknowledge Inc: Billy Carson Unveils 4biddenknowledge Academy: Empowering Minds, Fueling Global Impact

Billy Carson's 4biddenknowledge Academy Sparks Worldwide Transformation and Company Growth

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Billy Carson Launches 4biddenknowledge Academy: A Global Hub for Quantum Learning, Wealth Building, and Conscious Awakening

Visionary entrepreneur, 5x best-selling author, and founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc., Billy Carson, has officially unveiled the 4biddenknowledge Academy - a revolutionary online learning platform set to transform lives through the integration of spiritual science, financial literacy, ancient wisdom, and quantum consciousness.

Now live at Skool.com/4biddenknowledge, the Academy is not just another digital course hub - it is a global movement for higher learning and self-empowerment. Designed for seekers, achievers, and awakened minds, Carson's Academy delivers high-level training through curated modules such as:

Wealth Creation Systems

Manifestation Mastery

Quantum Health & Longevity

Mystery School Teachings

Elite Weekly Mentorship

Students are given the tools to rewire their subconscious, unlock hidden potential, and create financial and spiritual freedom - all while connecting with a like-minded community of global change-makers.

"Before founding one of the world's leading conscious media empires, I built multiple 7- and 8-figure businesses," said Carson. "Now, I'm opening the vault to share that blueprint - and combining it with metaphysics and ancient knowledge to truly empower people from the inside out."

The Academy is already driving substantial revenue growth for 4biddenknowledge Inc., quickly emerging as a multi-million-dollar vertical in the company's expanding portfolio. With monthly and annual memberships, live coaching, and exclusive VIP experiences (including luxury giveaways and private sessions worth up to $10,000), the Academy has become a thriving ecosystem of both transformation and profitability.

Yet the greatest measure of success isn't dollars - it's impact.

One student shared, "Thirteen years of fear were abolished in just seven days thanks to the powerful energy and support of this community."

Another, James Garrett, offered this powerful and emotional story:

"After thirteen long years, and with the love and strength of this incredible group, I finally broke through the FEAR of being seen. Fear didn't go quietly - it fought me every single hour for the past seven days. It took me longer to sign this one document than anything else in my life. There were moments I wanted to give up, especially as I tried to rebuild my vision from ground zero. But I didn't. Because of the compassion, accountability, and unwavering support of this community, I stood my ground. I refused to back down. And today, I can finally say: I faced that fear and overcame it, right here, with all of you. What I'm sharing is more than just a photo. It's me. Raw. Unfiltered. Vulnerable. There are no masks, no filters, no hiding. This is who I am, fully visible, and at peace with every part of it. Thank you all for walking this journey with me. You've helped me step out of the shadows and into the light."

Testimonials like these underscore the Academy's mission: to heal, awaken, and elevate humanity through ancient truths and modern strategy.

As part of its commitment to accessibility, the Academy is offering a limited-time introductory price of just $55/month or $444/year - a 50% discount from its standard $111/month rate. All enrollments include a 7-day risk-free guarantee and access to a vibrant community of high-frequency thinkers, creators, and leaders.

About 4biddenknowledge Inc.

Founded by Billy Carson, 4biddenknowledge Inc. is a global conscious media and education company spanning streaming television, best-selling literature, advanced technology, space exploration, global tours, and now transformative e-learning. Its mission: to bridge the gap between science and spirituality and empower individuals to master their reality through truth, knowledge, and higher consciousness.

