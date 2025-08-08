Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNUN | ISIN: US0207641061 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.08.25 | 21:59
129,74 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 13:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.: Alpha Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Reports second quarter net loss of $5.0 million
  • Posts Adjusted EBITDA of $46.1 million for the quarter
  • Achieves total liquidity of $556.9 million as of June 30
  • Accomplishes best quarterly cost of coal sales performance since 2021; lowers 2025 cost of coal sales guidance range to $101 per ton to $107 per ton, down from $103 per ton to $110 per ton
  • Reduces SG&A guidance to $48 million to $54 million, down from prior range of $53 million to $59 million
  • Increases net cash interest income guidance to $6 million to $12 million, up from prior range of $2 million to $10 million
  • Raises full year guidance range for idle operations expense to $21 million to $29 million, up from previous range of $18 million to $28 million

BRISTOL, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.


(millions, except per share)


Three months ended


June 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

Net (loss) income

($5.0)

($33.9)

$58.9

Net (loss) income per diluted share

($0.38)

($2.60)

$4.49

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$46.1

$5.7

$116.0

Operating cash flow

$53.2

$22.2

$138.1

Capital expenditures

($34.6)

($38.5)

($61.1)

Tons of coal sold

3.9

3.8

4.6

__________________________________



1.

These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"I want to commend our team on a great quarter and an especially impressive cost performance," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "We achieved significant improvement in our cost of coal sales for the quarter as our previously announced savings initiatives began to take effect. As a result, we are reducing our full year cost of coal sales guidance range by $2.50 per ton at the midpoint. The announcement of other guidance changes to SG&A, idle operations expense, and net interest income, reflects our updated expectations for the balance of the year."

Eidson continued: "I am also pleased to report that we had total liquidity of $557 million as of June 30, which is the culmination of our teams working together to position ourselves to capitalize on opportunities."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported a net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2025, as compared to net loss of $33.9 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, in the first quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $46.1 million for the second quarter, compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter.

Coal Revenues


(millions)


Three months ended


June 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Met Segment

$548.7

$529.7

Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1)

$464.1

$445.7



Tons Sold

(millions)


Three months ended


June 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Met Segment

3.9

3.8

__________________________________

1.

Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization(1)


(per ton)


Three months ended


June 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Met Segment

$119.43

$118.61

__________________________________

1.

Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Second quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $119.43 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the second quarter by pricing mechanism.


(in millions, except per ton data)

Met Segment Sales

Three months ended June 30, 2025


Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Realization/ton (1)

% of Met Tons
Sold

Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms

1.7

$191.6

$113.82

47 %

Domestic

0.9

$143.8

$152.28

26 %

Export - Australian Indexed

1.0

$105.7

$109.75

27 %

Total Met Coal Revenues

3.6

$441.0

$122.84

100 %

Thermal Coal Revenues

0.3

$23.1

$78.01


Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling) (1)

3.9

$464.1

$119.43


__________________________________

1.

Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales


(in millions, except per ton data)


Three months ended


June 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Met Segment

$480.0

$504.6

Met Segment (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1)

$388.8

$414.7




(per ton)

Met Segment(1)

$100.06

$110.34

__________________________________

1.

Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales decreased to an average of $100.06 per ton in the second quarter, compared to $110.34 per ton in the first quarter. The primary drivers of the cost reduction include labor and supplies.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter increased to $53.2 million as compared to $22.2 million in the first quarter. Capital expenditures for the second quarter were $34.6 million compared to $38.5 million for the first quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had total liquidity of $556.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $449.0 million and $182.9 million of unused availability under the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL), partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL. As of June 30, 2025, the company had no borrowings and $42.1 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2025, was $5.8 million.

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law legislation commonly referred to as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" ("OBBBA"). The OBBBA includes the addition of metallurgical coal to the list of "applicable critical minerals" for purposes of the Section 45X credit. The Section 45X credit (also known as the advanced manufacturing production credit), as amended, provides a refundable tax credit equal to 2.5% of the production costs for metallurgical coal produced during tax years 2026 through 2029. We are currently analyzing the financial impact of the Section 45X credit and expect that it will serve as a source of additional liquidity in future years. Based on preliminary analysis, the company currently believes the annual cash benefit of the tax credit may be in the range of $30 million to $50 million, dependent upon the amount of qualifying production costs incurred in a given year.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock, with remaining authorization of approximately $400 million. Due to softness in the metallurgical coal markets over approximately the last five quarters, the company has refrained from repurchasing shares, electing instead to focus on strengthening its liquidity position. Having achieved a meaningful increase in liquidity over that time period, the company plans to restart the share repurchase program on an opportunistic basis. The timing and amount of share repurchases will be based on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2025 Guidance Adjustments and Performance Update

Alpha is lowering its cost of coal sales guidance for the year to a range of $101.00 per ton to $107.00 per ton, down from the prior range of $103.00 per ton to $110.00 per ton.

The company is also reducing its 2025 guidance for selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The new range is $48 million to $54 million, down from the previous range of $53 million to $59 million.

The company is increasing its expected idle operations expense for the year, moving to a range of $21 million to $29 million, up from the prior range of $18 million to $28 million.

Alpha expects increased net cash interest income for the year between $6 million and $12 million, up from the previously established range of $2 million to $10 million.

As of July 30, 2025, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 69% of its metallurgical coal for 2025 at an average price of $127.37 per ton and 100% of its thermal coal for the year at an average price of $80.52 per ton.


2025 Guidance

in millions of tons

Low

High

Metallurgical

13.8

14.8

Thermal

0.8

1.2

Met Segment - Total Shipments

14.6

16.0




Committed/Priced 1,2,3

Committed

Average Price

Metallurgical - Domestic


$152.21

Metallurgical - Export


$112.17

Metallurgical Total

69 %

$127.37

Thermal

100 %

$80.52

Met Segment

72 %

$122.54




Committed/Unpriced 1,3

Committed


Metallurgical Total

31 %


Thermal

- %


Met Segment

28 %





Costs per ton 4

Low

High

Met Segment

$101.00

$107.00




In millions (except taxes)

Low

High

SG&A5

$48

$54

Idle Operations Expense

$21

$29

Net Cash Interest Income

$6

$12

DD&A

$165

$185

Capital Expenditures

$130

$150

Capital Contributions to Equity Affiliates6

$44

$54

Cash Tax Rate

0 %

5 %




Notes:

1.

Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of July 30, 2025. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range.

2.

Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations.

3.

Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates.

4.

Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results.

5.

Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses.

6.

Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its second quarter results on August 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors. Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee -based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," and "non-GAAP coal margin." In addition to net income, we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our reportable segment. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:








Coal revenues

$ 548,675


$ 800,130


$ 1,078,342


$ 1,661,413

Other revenues

1,599


3,839


3,889


6,628

Total revenues

550,274


803,969


1,082,231


1,668,041

Costs and expenses:








Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

479,953


663,809


984,537


1,312,122

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

44,822


43,380


88,732


84,081

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,508


6,257


11,122


12,400

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

1,357


1,675


2,714


3,350

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)

15,216


18,805


30,640


41,182

Other operating loss (income)

763


(633)


2,006


2,352

Total costs and expenses

547,619


733,293


1,119,751


1,455,487

Income (loss) from operations

2,655


70,676


(37,520)


212,554

Other (expense) income:








Interest expense

(761)


(1,101)


(1,524)


(2,187)

Interest income

4,199


4,140


8,245


8,111

Equity loss in affiliates

(8,736)


(5,917)


(13,696)


(7,557)

Miscellaneous expense, net

(3,559)


(3,611)


(7,091)


(5,574)

Total other expense, net

(8,857)


(6,489)


(14,066)


(7,207)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(6,202)


64,187


(51,586)


205,347

Income tax benefit (expense)

1,248


(5,278)


12,685


(19,443)

Net (loss) income

$ (4,954)


$ 58,909


$ (38,901)


$ 185,904









Basic (loss) income per common share

$ (0.38)


$ 4.53


$ (2.98)


$ 14.29

Diluted (loss) income per common share

$ (0.38)


$ 4.49


$ (2.98)


$ 14.11









Weighted average shares - basic

13,057,749


13,013,684


13,052,706


13,007,905

Weighted average shares - diluted

13,057,749


13,111,010


13,052,706


13,173,803

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 449,027


$ 481,578

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,260 and $2,396 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

296,046


362,141

Inventories, net

207,251


169,269

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

35,901


23,681

Total current assets

988,225


1,036,669

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $736,515 and $667,260 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

624,078


634,871

Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $139,719 and $124,965 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

428,362


443,467

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $44,158 and $41,444 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

37,165


39,879

Long-term restricted cash

126,106


122,583

Long-term restricted investments

42,450


43,131

Deferred income taxes

6,883


6,516

Other non-current assets

119,845


111,592

Total assets

$ 2,373,114


$ 2,438,708

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long-term debt

$ 2,625


$ 2,916

Trade accounts payable

87,412


96,633

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

153,304


151,560

Total current liabilities

243,341


251,109

Long-term debt

3,144


2,868

Workers' compensation and black lung obligations

178,778


182,961

Pension obligations

95,888


100,597

Asset retirement obligations

190,043


189,805

Deferred income taxes

28,439


40,486

Other non-current liabilities

19,771


21,385

Total liabilities

759,404


789,211

Commitments and Contingencies




Stockholders' Equity




Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

-


-

Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,437,379 issued and 13,053,823 outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 22,383,325 issued and 13,016,390 outstanding at December 31, 2024

224


224

Additional paid-in capital

845,888


839,804

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(49,187)


(50,082)

Treasury stock, at cost: 9,383,556 shares at June 30, 2025 and 9,366,935 shares at December 31, 2024

(1,300,700)


(1,296,916)

Retained earnings

2,117,485


2,156,467

Total stockholders' equity

1,613,710


1,649,497

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,373,114


$ 2,438,708

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024

Operating activities:




Net (loss) income

$ (38,901)


$ 185,904

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation, depletion and amortization

88,732


84,081

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,714


3,350

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount

579


559

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

138


(321)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

11,122


12,400

Employee benefit plans, net

11,628


9,592

Deferred income taxes

(12,663)


6,341

Stock-based compensation

7,455


6,304

Equity loss in affiliates

13,696


7,557

Other, net

(214)


(516)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(8,874)


18,948

Net cash provided by operating activities

75,412


334,199

Investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(73,092)


(124,718)

Proceeds from disposal of assets

95


594

Purchases of investment securities

(29,303)


(26,940)

Sales and maturities of investment securities

30,630


26,179

Capital contributions to equity affiliates

(23,509)


(15,659)

Other, net

12


13

Net cash used in investing activities

(95,167)


(140,531)

Financing activities:




Principal repayments of long-term debt

(865)


(1,191)

Debt issuance costs

(2,142)


-

Dividend equivalents paid

(415)


(3,077)

Common stock repurchases and related expenses

(5,155)


(117,648)

Other, net

(696)


(622)

Net cash used in financing activities

(9,273)


(122,538)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(29,028)


71,130

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

604,161


384,125

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 575,133


$ 455,255





Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:




Accrued capital expenditures

$ 7,831


$ 6,379

Accrued common stock repurchases and stock repurchase excise tax

$ -


$ 4,652

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.


As of June 30,


2025


2024

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 449,027


$ 336,148

Long-term restricted cash

126,106


119,107

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

$ 575,133


$ 455,255

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended June 30


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


2025


2024

Net (loss) income

$ (4,954)


$ (33,947)


$ 58,909


$ (38,901)


$ 185,904

Interest expense

761


763


1,101


1,524


2,187

Interest income

(4,199)


(4,046)


(4,140)


(8,245)


(8,111)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,248)


(11,437)


5,278


(12,685)


19,443

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

44,822


43,910


43,380


88,732


84,081

Non-cash stock compensation expense

4,018


3,437


3,535


7,455


6,304

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,508


5,614


6,257


11,122


12,400

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

1,357


1,357


1,675


2,714


3,350

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,065


$ 5,651


$ 115,995


$ 51,716


$ 305,558

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024

Coal revenues

$ 548,675


$ 529,667


$ 800,130

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(84,589)


(83,924)


(154,402)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$ 464,086


$ 445,743


$ 645,728

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$ 119.43


$ 118.61


$ 141.86







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$ 479,953


$ 504,584


$ 663,809

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

44,504


43,592


43,076

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

5,508


5,614


6,257

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

1,357


1,357


1,675

Total Cost of coal sales

531,322


555,147


714,817

Less: Freight and handling costs

(84,589)


(83,924)


(154,402)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(44,504)


(43,592)


(43,076)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(5,508)


(5,614)


(6,257)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(1,357)


(1,357)


(1,675)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(6,520)


(5,991)


(11,818)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$ 388,844


$ 414,669


$ 497,589

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$ 100.06


$ 110.34


$ 109.31







GAAP Coal margin

$ 17,353


$ (25,480)


$ 85,313

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$ 4.47


$ (6.78)


$ 18.74







Non GAAP Coal margin

$ 75,242


$ 31,074


$ 148,139

Non GAAP Coal margin per ton

$ 19.36


$ 8.27


$ 32.54







Tons sold

3,886


3,758


4,552



(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

Coal revenues

$ 1,078,342


$ 1,661,413

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

(168,513)


(288,126)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues

$ 909,829


$ 1,373,287

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

$ 119.03


$ 154.01





Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$ 984,537


$ 1,312,122

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

88,096


83,472

Accretion on asset retirement obligations

11,122


12,400

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

2,714


3,350

Total Cost of coal sales

1,086,469


1,411,344

Less: Freight and handling costs

(168,513)


(288,126)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1)

(88,096)


(83,472)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations

(11,122)


(12,400)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

(2,714)


(3,350)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs

(12,511)


(21,593)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales

$ 803,513


$ 1,002,403

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton

$ 105.12


$ 112.41





GAAP Coal margin

$ (8,127)


$ 250,069

GAAP Coal margin per ton

$ (1.06)


$ 28.04





Non GAAP Coal margin

$ 106,316


$ 370,884

Non GAAP Coal margin per ton

$ 13.91


$ 41.59





Tons sold

7,644


8,917



(1)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.


Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Tons Sold


Coal Revenues


Non-GAAP
Coal sales
realization per
ton


% of Met Tons
Sold

Export - other pricing mechanisms

1,683


$ 191,552


$ 113.82


47 %

Domestic

944


143,750


$ 152.28


26 %

Export - Australian indexed

963


105,693


$ 109.75


27 %

Total Met segment - met coal

3,590


440,995


$ 122.84


100 %

Met segment - thermal coal

296


23,091


$ 78.01



Non-GAAP Coal revenues

3,886


464,086


$ 119.43



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues

-


84,589





Coal revenues

3,886


$ 548,675





INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT: EMILY O'QUINN
[email protected]
[email protected]
(423) 573-0369

SOURCE ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.