ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.: Alpha Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net (loss) income ($5.0) ($33.9) $58.9 Net (loss) income per diluted share ($0.38) ($2.60) $4.49 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $46.1 $5.7 $116.0 Operating cash flow $53.2 $22.2 $138.1 Capital expenditures ($34.6) ($38.5) ($61.1) Tons of coal sold 3.9 3.8 4.6

1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"I want to commend our team on a great quarter and an especially impressive cost performance," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "We achieved significant improvement in our cost of coal sales for the quarter as our previously announced savings initiatives began to take effect. As a result, we are reducing our full year cost of coal sales guidance range by $2.50 per ton at the midpoint. The announcement of other guidance changes to SG&A, idle operations expense, and net interest income, reflects our updated expectations for the balance of the year."

Eidson continued: "I am also pleased to report that we had total liquidity of $557 million as of June 30, which is the culmination of our teams working together to position ourselves to capitalize on opportunities."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported a net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2025, as compared to net loss of $33.9 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, in the first quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $46.1 million for the second quarter, compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Met Segment $548.7 $529.7 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $464.1 $445.7



Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Met Segment 3.9 3.8

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Met Segment $119.43 $118.61

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Second quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $119.43 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the second quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended June 30, 2025

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton (1) % of Met Tons

Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 1.7 $191.6 $113.82 47 % Domestic 0.9 $143.8 $152.28 26 % Export - Australian Indexed 1.0 $105.7 $109.75 27 % Total Met Coal Revenues 3.6 $441.0 $122.84 100 % Thermal Coal Revenues 0.3 $23.1 $78.01

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling) (1) 3.9 $464.1 $119.43



__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

June 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Met Segment $480.0 $504.6 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $388.8 $414.7





(per ton) Met Segment(1) $100.06 $110.34

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales decreased to an average of $100.06 per ton in the second quarter, compared to $110.34 per ton in the first quarter. The primary drivers of the cost reduction include labor and supplies.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter increased to $53.2 million as compared to $22.2 million in the first quarter. Capital expenditures for the second quarter were $34.6 million compared to $38.5 million for the first quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had total liquidity of $556.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $449.0 million and $182.9 million of unused availability under the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL), partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL. As of June 30, 2025, the company had no borrowings and $42.1 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2025, was $5.8 million.

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law legislation commonly referred to as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" ("OBBBA"). The OBBBA includes the addition of metallurgical coal to the list of "applicable critical minerals" for purposes of the Section 45X credit. The Section 45X credit (also known as the advanced manufacturing production credit), as amended, provides a refundable tax credit equal to 2.5% of the production costs for metallurgical coal produced during tax years 2026 through 2029. We are currently analyzing the financial impact of the Section 45X credit and expect that it will serve as a source of additional liquidity in future years. Based on preliminary analysis, the company currently believes the annual cash benefit of the tax credit may be in the range of $30 million to $50 million, dependent upon the amount of qualifying production costs incurred in a given year.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock, with remaining authorization of approximately $400 million. Due to softness in the metallurgical coal markets over approximately the last five quarters, the company has refrained from repurchasing shares, electing instead to focus on strengthening its liquidity position. Having achieved a meaningful increase in liquidity over that time period, the company plans to restart the share repurchase program on an opportunistic basis. The timing and amount of share repurchases will be based on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2025 Guidance Adjustments and Performance Update

Alpha is lowering its cost of coal sales guidance for the year to a range of $101.00 per ton to $107.00 per ton, down from the prior range of $103.00 per ton to $110.00 per ton.

The company is also reducing its 2025 guidance for selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The new range is $48 million to $54 million, down from the previous range of $53 million to $59 million.

The company is increasing its expected idle operations expense for the year, moving to a range of $21 million to $29 million, up from the prior range of $18 million to $28 million.

Alpha expects increased net cash interest income for the year between $6 million and $12 million, up from the previously established range of $2 million to $10 million.

As of July 30, 2025, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 69% of its metallurgical coal for 2025 at an average price of $127.37 per ton and 100% of its thermal coal for the year at an average price of $80.52 per ton.



2025 Guidance in millions of tons Low High Metallurgical 13.8 14.8 Thermal 0.8 1.2 Met Segment - Total Shipments 14.6 16.0





Committed/Priced 1,2,3 Committed Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

$152.21 Metallurgical - Export

$112.17 Metallurgical Total 69 % $127.37 Thermal 100 % $80.52 Met Segment 72 % $122.54





Committed/Unpriced 1,3 Committed

Metallurgical Total 31 %

Thermal - %

Met Segment 28 %







Costs per ton 4 Low High Met Segment $101.00 $107.00





In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $48 $54 Idle Operations Expense $21 $29 Net Cash Interest Income $6 $12 DD&A $165 $185 Capital Expenditures $130 $150 Capital Contributions to Equity Affiliates6 $44 $54 Cash Tax Rate 0 % 5 %







Notes: 1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of July 30, 2025. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee -based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. See Alpha's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," and "non-GAAP coal margin." In addition to net income, we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our reportable segment. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 548,675

$ 800,130

$ 1,078,342

$ 1,661,413 Other revenues 1,599

3,839

3,889

6,628 Total revenues 550,274

803,969

1,082,231

1,668,041 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 479,953

663,809

984,537

1,312,122 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,822

43,380

88,732

84,081 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,508

6,257

11,122

12,400 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,357

1,675

2,714

3,350 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 15,216

18,805

30,640

41,182 Other operating loss (income) 763

(633)

2,006

2,352 Total costs and expenses 547,619

733,293

1,119,751

1,455,487 Income (loss) from operations 2,655

70,676

(37,520)

212,554 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (761)

(1,101)

(1,524)

(2,187) Interest income 4,199

4,140

8,245

8,111 Equity loss in affiliates (8,736)

(5,917)

(13,696)

(7,557) Miscellaneous expense, net (3,559)

(3,611)

(7,091)

(5,574) Total other expense, net (8,857)

(6,489)

(14,066)

(7,207) (Loss) income before income taxes (6,202)

64,187

(51,586)

205,347 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,248

(5,278)

12,685

(19,443) Net (loss) income $ (4,954)

$ 58,909

$ (38,901)

$ 185,904















Basic (loss) income per common share $ (0.38)

$ 4.53

$ (2.98)

$ 14.29 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.38)

$ 4.49

$ (2.98)

$ 14.11















Weighted average shares - basic 13,057,749

13,013,684

13,052,706

13,007,905 Weighted average shares - diluted 13,057,749

13,111,010

13,052,706

13,173,803

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 449,027

$ 481,578 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,260 and $2,396 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 296,046

362,141 Inventories, net 207,251

169,269 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,901

23,681 Total current assets 988,225

1,036,669 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $736,515 and $667,260 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 624,078

634,871 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $139,719 and $124,965 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 428,362

443,467 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $44,158 and $41,444 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 37,165

39,879 Long-term restricted cash 126,106

122,583 Long-term restricted investments 42,450

43,131 Deferred income taxes 6,883

6,516 Other non-current assets 119,845

111,592 Total assets $ 2,373,114

$ 2,438,708 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,625

$ 2,916 Trade accounts payable 87,412

96,633 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 153,304

151,560 Total current liabilities 243,341

251,109 Long-term debt 3,144

2,868 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 178,778

182,961 Pension obligations 95,888

100,597 Asset retirement obligations 190,043

189,805 Deferred income taxes 28,439

40,486 Other non-current liabilities 19,771

21,385 Total liabilities 759,404

789,211 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued -

- Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,437,379 issued and 13,053,823 outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 22,383,325 issued and 13,016,390 outstanding at December 31, 2024 224

224 Additional paid-in capital 845,888

839,804 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,187)

(50,082) Treasury stock, at cost: 9,383,556 shares at June 30, 2025 and 9,366,935 shares at December 31, 2024 (1,300,700)

(1,296,916) Retained earnings 2,117,485

2,156,467 Total stockholders' equity 1,613,710

1,649,497 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,373,114

$ 2,438,708

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (38,901)

$ 185,904 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 88,732

84,081 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,714

3,350 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 579

559 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 138

(321) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 11,122

12,400 Employee benefit plans, net 11,628

9,592 Deferred income taxes (12,663)

6,341 Stock-based compensation 7,455

6,304 Equity loss in affiliates 13,696

7,557 Other, net (214)

(516) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (8,874)

18,948 Net cash provided by operating activities 75,412

334,199 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (73,092)

(124,718) Proceeds from disposal of assets 95

594 Purchases of investment securities (29,303)

(26,940) Sales and maturities of investment securities 30,630

26,179 Capital contributions to equity affiliates (23,509)

(15,659) Other, net 12

13 Net cash used in investing activities (95,167)

(140,531) Financing activities:





Principal repayments of long-term debt (865)

(1,191) Debt issuance costs (2,142)

- Dividend equivalents paid (415)

(3,077) Common stock repurchases and related expenses (5,155)

(117,648) Other, net (696)

(622) Net cash used in financing activities (9,273)

(122,538) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (29,028)

71,130 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 604,161

384,125 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 575,133

$ 455,255







Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Accrued capital expenditures $ 7,831

$ 6,379 Accrued common stock repurchases and stock repurchase excise tax $ -

$ 4,652

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of June 30,

2025

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 449,027

$ 336,148 Long-term restricted cash 126,106

119,107 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 575,133

$ 455,255

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

2025

2024 Net (loss) income $ (4,954)

$ (33,947)

$ 58,909

$ (38,901)

$ 185,904 Interest expense 761

763

1,101

1,524

2,187 Interest income (4,199)

(4,046)

(4,140)

(8,245)

(8,111) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,248)

(11,437)

5,278

(12,685)

19,443 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,822

43,910

43,380

88,732

84,081 Non-cash stock compensation expense 4,018

3,437

3,535

7,455

6,304 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,508

5,614

6,257

11,122

12,400 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,357

1,357

1,675

2,714

3,350 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,065

$ 5,651

$ 115,995

$ 51,716

$ 305,558

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 Coal revenues $ 548,675

$ 529,667

$ 800,130 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (84,589)

(83,924)

(154,402) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 464,086

$ 445,743

$ 645,728 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 119.43

$ 118.61

$ 141.86











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 479,953

$ 504,584

$ 663,809 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 44,504

43,592

43,076 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,508

5,614

6,257 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,357

1,357

1,675 Total Cost of coal sales 531,322

555,147

714,817 Less: Freight and handling costs (84,589)

(83,924)

(154,402) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (44,504)

(43,592)

(43,076) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (5,508)

(5,614)

(6,257) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (1,357)

(1,357)

(1,675) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (6,520)

(5,991)

(11,818) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 388,844

$ 414,669

$ 497,589 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 100.06

$ 110.34

$ 109.31











GAAP Coal margin $ 17,353

$ (25,480)

$ 85,313 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 4.47

$ (6.78)

$ 18.74











Non GAAP Coal margin $ 75,242

$ 31,074

$ 148,139 Non GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 19.36

$ 8.27

$ 32.54











Tons sold 3,886

3,758

4,552





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Coal revenues $ 1,078,342

$ 1,661,413 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (168,513)

(288,126) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 909,829

$ 1,373,287 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 119.03

$ 154.01







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 984,537

$ 1,312,122 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 88,096

83,472 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 11,122

12,400 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,714

3,350 Total Cost of coal sales 1,086,469

1,411,344 Less: Freight and handling costs (168,513)

(288,126) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (88,096)

(83,472) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (11,122)

(12,400) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (2,714)

(3,350) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (12,511)

(21,593) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 803,513

$ 1,002,403 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 105.12

$ 112.41







GAAP Coal margin $ (8,127)

$ 250,069 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ (1.06)

$ 28.04







Non GAAP Coal margin $ 106,316

$ 370,884 Non GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 13.91

$ 41.59







Tons sold 7,644

8,917





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization per

ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,683

$ 191,552

$ 113.82

47 % Domestic 944

143,750

$ 152.28

26 % Export - Australian indexed 963

105,693

$ 109.75

27 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,590

440,995

$ 122.84

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 296

23,091

$ 78.01



Non-GAAP Coal revenues 3,886

464,086

$ 119.43



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues -

84,589







Coal revenues 3,886

$ 548,675









