SANUWAVE Health, Inc.: Sanuwave Announces Q2 FY2025 Financial Results

Q2 2025 revenues were $10.2 million, up 42% from $7.2 million in Q2 2024. This represents the highest Q2 quarterly revenues in Company history.

Q2 2025 gross margin was 78.3%, versus 73.2% in Q2 2024.

GAAP Operating Income was $1.9 million for Q2 2025 versus $2.0 million in Q2 2024. Q2 2025 included equity compensation costs of $1.1 million versus $0 in Q2 2024.

Company provides guidance for revenues of $12-$12.7 million for Q3 2025.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sanuwave") (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to provide its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Quarter ended June 30, 2025

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025, totaled $10.2 million, an increase of 42%, as compared to $7.2 million for the same period of 2024. This growth was within the Company's guidance of growth of 40-50% year on year for the quarter.

116 UltraMist® systems were sold in Q2 2025 up from 72 in Q2 2024, and from 98 in Q1 2025.

UltraMist® consumables revenue increased by 37% to $6.4 million in Q2 2025, versus $4.7 million for the same quarter last year. UltraMist® revenue represented 99% of Sanuwave's overall revenues in Q2 2025.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue amounted to 78.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, versus 73.2% for the same period last year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, operating income totaled $1.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in Q2 2024. Q2 2025 operating expenses included $1.1 million of stock compensation expenses versus $0 in the same period in 2024.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.1 million. This compares to a net income of $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 which was primarily driven by a $5.3 million gain on extinguishment of debt that did not recur during the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA [1] for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $3.4 million versus Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million for the same period last year.



"We're pleased to have put up strong results for Q2 and to have achieved 51% revenue growth in the first six months of 2025 vs the same period in 2024," said Morgan Frank, CEO. "We sold 214 UltraMIST systems in the first six months of this year, more than we did in the full year of 2023 and an increase of 86% versus same period in 2024. Q1 and Q2 have been spent building and reshaping our sales and commercial operations teams, and as of mid July, the Company achieved full national sales coverage for the first time in my tenure as CEO. If Q1 and Q2 were the quarters of "max disruption" Q3 is expected to be the quarter of "max construction" as the Company builds up momentum around our new sales and marketing practices (including the launch of our first concerted marketing program) with an aim to set us up for breakout performance in Q4 2025 and 2026. The energy at our sales and commercial operations national meeting a couple of weeks ago was palpable. I think we're all looking forward to seeing what Sanuwave can become as it starts firing on all cylinders."

Certain percentages presented in this earnings release are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts and therefore may not recalculate from the rounded numbers used for disclosure purposes.

Financial Outlook

The Company forecasts Q3 2025 revenue of $12-$12.7 million and reiterates full year 2025 revenue guidance of $48-$50 million (47-53% increase as compared to full year 2024 revenue).

As previously announced, a business update will occur via conference call on August 8, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Materials for the conference call are included on the Company's website at http://www.sanuwave.com/investors.

Telephone access to the call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Toll Free:1-800-245-3047

Toll/International: 1-203-518-9765

Conference ID: SANUWAVE

OR use the link for instant telephone access to the event.

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1723341&tp_key=b9f972bf82

A replay will be made available through August 29, 2025:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Access ID: 11159256

[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations in this release for further information.

About Sanuwave

Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). These financial measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" and are intended to supplement, and should not be considered as superior to, or a replacement for, financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company uses Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA to assess its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization adjusted for the change in fair value of derivatives and any significant non-cash or infrequent charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented in a consistent manner for each period, unless otherwise disclosed. The Company uses these measures for the purpose of evaluating its historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These measures also help the Company to make operational and strategic decisions. The Company believes that providing this information to investors, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, allows them to see the Company's results through the eyes of management, and to better understand its historical and future financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other U.S. GAAP measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have their limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments.

Do not reflect all changes in our working capital needs.

Do not reflect interest expense, or the amount necessary to service our outstanding debt.



As presented in the U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations section below, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain charges that contribute to our net income (loss).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, and plans for future business development activities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact: investors@sanuwave.com

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 10,164 $ 7,162 $ 19,506 $ 12,948 Cost of Revenues 2,206 1,922 4,164 3,506 Gross Margin 7,958 5,240 15,342 9,442 Gross Margin % 78.3 % 73.2 % 78.7 % 72.9 % Total operating expenses 6,081 3,248 12,479 8,500 Operating Income $ 1,877 $ 1,992 $ 2,863 $ 942 Total other income (expense) (822 ) 4,569 (7,484 ) 1,091 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,055 $ 6,561 $ (4,621 ) $ 2,033

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,055 $ 6,561 $ (4,621 ) $ 2,033 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Interest expense 1,874 3,783 3,726 7,343 Depreciation and amortization 299 262 573 480 EBITDA 3,228 10,606 (322 ) 9,856 Non-GAAP Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDA: Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (990 ) (3,717 ) 3,911 (1,216 ) Other non-cash or infrequent charges: Stock-based compensation 1,132 - 2,116 - Gain on extinguishment of debt - (5,310 ) - (5,205 ) Severance agreement and legal settlement - - - 585 Release of historical accrued expenses - (579 ) - (579 ) License and option agreement - - - (2,500 ) Prepaid legal fees expensed from termination of Merger Agreement - 457 - 457 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,370 $ 1,457 $ 5,705 $ 1,398

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,496 $ 10,237 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,278 and $1,147, respectively 3,848 3,329 Inventory 5,911 4,149 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,913 682 Total Current Assets 20,168 18,397 Non-Current Assets: Property and equipment, net 1,587 303 Right of use assets, net 653 429 Intangible assets, net 3,378 3,730 Goodwill 7,260 7,260 Total Non-current Assets $ 12,878 $ 11,722 Total Assets 33,046 30,119 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities: Senior secured debt $ 26,774 $ 25,305 Accounts payable 4,002 3,728 Accrued expenses 3,289 4,678 Warrant liability 12,018 8,107 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 82 126 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 115 175 Current portion of contract liabilities 221 193 Other - 33 Total Current Liabilities 46,501 42,345 Non-current Liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, less current portion, net of incentives 974 125 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 11 66 Contract liabilities, less current portion 301 300 Other 34 - Total Non-current Liabilities 1,320 491 Total Liabilities $ 47,821 $ 42,836 STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175 shares Series A, 293 shares Series B, 90 shares Series C and 8 shares Series D designated, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 $ - $ - Common stock, par value $0.001, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; 8,568,005 and 8,543,686 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively * 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 241,248 238,685 Accumulated deficit (256,042 ) (251,421 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 10 10 Total Stockholders' Deficit (14,775 ) (12,717 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 33,046 $ 30,119

* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 10,164 $ 7,162 $ 19,506 $ 12,948 Cost of Revenues 2,206 1,922 4,164 3,506 Gross Margin 7,958 5,240 15,342 9,442 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 4,039 1,839 8,506 5,514 Selling and marketing 1,674 1,034 3,205 2,266 Research and development 194 195 402 358 Depreciation and amortization 174 180 366 362 Total Operating Expenses 6,081 3,248 12,479 8,500 Operating Income 1,877 1,992 2,863 942 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense (1,874 ) (3,396 ) (3,726 ) (6,633 ) Interest expense, related party - (387 ) - (710 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - 5,310 - 5,205 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 990 3,717 (3,911 ) 1,216 Other expense (27 ) (685 ) (28 ) (787 ) Other income 89 10 181 2,800 Total Other Income (Expense) (822 ) 4,569 (7,484 ) 1,091 Net Income (Loss) 1,055 6,561 (4,518 ) 2,033 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments - 10 - 121 Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 1,055 $ 6,571 $ (4,621 ) $ 2,154 Earnings (Loss) per Share: Basic * $ 0.12 $ 2.08 $ (0.54 ) $ 0.65 Diluted * $ 0.01 $ 1.77 $ (0.54 ) $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic * 8,561,737 3,152,595 8,554,706 3,126,000 Diluted * 9,167,846 3,699,501 8,554,706 3,663,730

* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Common Stock Number of Shares

Issued and Outstanding* Par Value Additional Paid-

in Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Loss Total Balances as of March 31, 2025 8,548,473 $ 9 $ 239,786 $ (257,097 ) $ 10 $ (17,292 ) Stock-based compensation - - 1,132 - - 1,132 Stock options exercised 17,008 - 253 - - 253 Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees 2,524 - 77 - - 77 Net income - - - 1,055 - 1,055 Balances as of June 30, 2025 8,568,005 $ 9 $ 241,248 $ (256,042 ) $ 10 $ (14,775 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Common Stock Number of Shares

Issued and Outstanding* Par Value Additional Paid-

in Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Loss Total Balances as of March 31, 2024 3,041,492 $ 3 $ 176,979 $ (224,577 ) $ - $ (47,595 ) Shares issued for settlement of warrants 14,440 - 6 - - 6 Shares issued for settlement of debt 94,130 - 1,412 - - 1,412 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - 10 10 Net income - - - 6,561 - 6,561 Balances as of June 30, 2024 3,150,062 $ 3 $ 178,397 $ (218,016 ) $ 10 $ (39,606 )

* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Common Stock Number of Shares

Issued and Outstanding* Par Value Additional Paid-

in Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Loss Total Balances as of December 31, 2024 8,543,686 $ 9 $ 238,685 $ (251,421 ) $ 10 $ (12,717 ) Stock-based compensation 4,787 - 2,233 - - 2,233 Stock options exercised 17,008 - 253 - - 253 Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees 2,524 - 77 - - 77 Net loss - - - (4,621 ) - (4,621 ) Balances as of June 30, 2025 8,568,005 $ 9 $ 241,248 $ (256,042 ) $ 10 $ (14,775 ) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Common Stock Number of Shares

Issued and Outstanding* Par Value Additional Paid-

in Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Loss Total Balances as of December 31, 2023 3,041,492 $ 3 $ 176,979 $ (220,049 ) $ (111 ) $ (43,178 ) Shares issued for settlement of warrants 14,440 - 6 - - 6 Shares issued for settlement of debt 94,130 - 1,412 - - 1,412 Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - 121 121 Net income - - - 2,033 - 2,033 Balances as of June 30, 2024 3,150,062 $ 3 $ 178,397 $ (218,016 ) $ 10 $ (39,606 )

* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.