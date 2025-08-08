American Lithium Corp.: American Lithium Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQX:AMLIF | Frankfurt:5LA1) announces the appointment of Gregory Barbier as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective August 7, 2025, succeeding Paul Charlish.

Mr. Barbier has more than fifteen years of experience in financial reporting, budgeting, financial planning, and cost analysis in multiple industries and countries. Prior to joining American Lithium Corp. in October 2024 as Controller, he held Vice President Finance roles at two publicly listed mining companies in Canada. Mr. Barbier received his Master of Business Administration from the University of New Orleans and his Master in Audit & Finance from the EM Normandie Business School. He is fluent in English, Spanish and French. He is a Certified Financial Analyst charter holder.

Alex Tsakumis, Interim CEO of American Lithium, comments, "We are excited to see Gregory in his new role. His experience with the Company over the past year has made him well-equipped to succeed, and we are confident he will make a strong impact in this position. We also thank Paul for commitment and contribution during his time with the Company and wish him the best moving forward."

About American Lithium

American Lithium is developing two of the world's largest, advanced-stage lithium projects, along with the largest undeveloped uranium project in Latin America. They include the TLC claystone lithium project in Nevada, the Falchani hard rock lithium project and the Macusani uranium deposit, both in southern Peru. All three projects have been through robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support.

