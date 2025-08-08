First American Uranium Inc.: First American Uranium Announces Shares for Debt

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: URM) (FSE: IOR) (OTCPK: FAUMF) (the "Company") announces that, it will enter into a debt settlement agreement for the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.205 per Share to creditors (the "Creditors") for settlement of debts owing to the Creditor in an aggregate amount of $410,000 for consulting, legal and administrative services provided to the Company by the Creditors (the "Shares for Debt Settlement"), which includes $73,500 to a Director and Officer.

All the Shares issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Closing of the Shares for Debt Settlement is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Canadian Securities Exchange.



About First American Uranium Inc.

First American Uranium Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration programs on the Silver Lake property. The Silver Lake property is situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

