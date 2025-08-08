Incannex Healthcare: Incannex Receives Positive Patient-Reported Outcomes and Compelling Phase 2 Efficacy Data for IHL-42X in Obstructive Sleep Apnoea

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: IXHL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative combination therapies for prevalent medical conditions, today announced new patient-reported outcome findings from a subset of participants in its RePOSA Phase 2 trial of IHL-42X for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). These new insights, collected through structured exit interviews, add to an already compelling data package highlighting the significant potential of IHL-42X to improve both clinical and patient-centric outcomes in individuals living with OSA.

The exit interviews were conducted in alignment with FDA guidance on Patient-Focused Drug Development (PFDD) and aimed to qualitatively assess patient experience, including the impact of IHL-42X on their sleep and quality of life. The interviews were completed prior to unblinding and included subjects from all three arms of the trial-placebo, low-dose IHL-42X, and high-dose IHL-42X.

Key findings from the exit interviews include:

57.6% of participants reported a perceived improvement in their OSA



89.5% of those reporting improvement described the change as meaningful to their lives



Reported benefits included: improved sleep quality, feeling more refreshed in the morning, reduced daytime sleepiness and fatigue, fewer cognitive disturbances, and greater ease in completing daily responsibilities

Patients reported being motivated to participate in the trial due to a desire for improved health, better sleep, and access to alternatives to PAP (positive airway pressure) therapy. These patient insights add important context to the robust clinical data from the RePOSA Phase 2 trial.

Joel Latham, President and CEO of Incannex, commented:

"Our recent Phase 2 results for IHL-42X exceeded expectations. In some patients, we observed reductions in AHI of up to 83%, which is an extraordinary outcome and a powerful signal of the drug's potential."

"We believe the findings from the patient exit interviews underscore that these improvements are not just clinical-they are translating into meaningful, positive changes in patients' daily lives. This reinforces our belief that IHL-42X has the potential to significantly shift the treatment paradigm for OSA."

"However, despite the strength of our data and news flow, we do not believe our share price reflects the underlying value we've created. Like many small-cap companies, we are vulnerable to volatility-particularly from short-selling and trading that appears disconnected from company fundamentals. While we cannot comment on specific trades or potential manipulation, I want shareholders to know that we are actively monitoring the situation. We are also engaging with advisors and are committed to protecting shareholder value."

"From a financial standpoint, we remain well-capitalized to execute on our clinical programs. We are being disciplined with capital allocation and considering all strategic levers available to us to deliver long-term value-including those that reinforce confidence in our valuation and protect against dilution. I want to be very clear: our belief in the potential of IHL-42X has never been stronger."

Compelling Clinical Efficacy

The RePOSA Phase 2 trial demonstrated clear statistically and clinically significant improvements across multiple key endpoints for patients receiving IHL-42X compared to placebo, highlighting its potential to reduce OSA severity and enhance patient quality of life.

Apnoea-Hypopnoea Index (AHI): The low-dose and high-dose IHL-42X groups achieved a statistically significant reduction in percent change in AHI from baseline compared to placebo (p<0.05), the primary measure of OSA severity. Maximum reductions in AHI were observed at up to 83% for the high-dose group and up to 79% for the low-dose group.

=30% and =50% AHI Reduction Rates: 33.3% of patients in the low-dose group and 41.2% in the high-dose group achieved a greater than 30% reduction in AHI, while 13.9% (low-dose) and 14.7% (high-dose) experienced reductions exceeding 50%-demonstrating a strong therapeutic response in a substantial subset of the population.

Patient Global Impression of Change (PGI-C): Statistically significant improvements in sleep-related impairment and fatigue in the low-dose group (p<0.05), reflecting meaningful patient-perceived benefits.

Oxygen Desaturation Index (ODI): Statistically significant improvements in both low- and high-dose groups, indicating better oxygenation during sleep.

Patient-Reported Outcomes: Clinically significant improvements were observed in the Functional Outcomes of Sleep Questionnaire-10 (FOSQ-10), PROMIS Sleep-Related Impairment 8a (PROMIS-SRI 8a), PROMIS Fatigue 7a, and Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) in both dose groups, demonstrating enhanced sleep quality, reduced fatigue, and improved daily function.

Polysomnography (PSG) Metrics: IHL-42X also improved objective sleep parameters including Wake After Sleep Onset (WASO), which was reduced by 29.8% in the high-dose arm, and AHI During Supine Sleep, which decreased by 30.3% in the high-dose arm.

REM Sleep: IHL-42X did not reduce the proportion of time spent in REM sleep, as measured in the PSGs. This distinguishes IHL-42X from many drugs that are approved for other sleep indications, which are known to reduce the amount of time spent in REM sleep. REM is an important stage of sleep that contributes to memory consolidation, emotional regulation and brain health.

These results collectively demonstrate IHL-42X's ability to address both objective and subjective aspects of OSA, offering compelling clinical benefits to patients.

Outstanding Safety Profile

IHL-42X was well tolerated across both low- and high-dose cohorts. No serious adverse events were reported during the treatment period, and treatment-emergent adverse effects (TEAEs) were infrequent, with the majority being mild or moderate in severity. The Company believes this excellent safety profile supports IHL-42X's potential for broad patient use.

