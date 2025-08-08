Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
WKN: A403PB | ISIN: US5020745031 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YJA
NASDAQ
08.08.25 | 15:30
2,340 US-Dollar
+4,93 % +0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LM FUNDING AMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LM FUNDING AMERICA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2025 14:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LM Funding America, Inc.: LM Funding America Announces July 2025 Production and Operational Update

- Bitcoin treasury as of July 31, 2025 valued at $17.8 million or $3.46 per share1

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced its preliminary, unaudited Bitcoin mining and operational update for the month ended July 31, 2025.

MetricJune 2025July 2025
- Bitcoin2
- Mined, net5.55.9
- Sold(5.0)(11.0)
- Purchased--
- Service Fee--
- Bitcoin HODL155.5150.4
- Machines2
- Operational4,3204,320
- Storage1,2181,218
- Total Machines5,5385,538
- Hashrate (EH/s2)
- Oklahoma0.480.48
- Hosted--
- Energized 0.480.48
- Storage0.120.12
- Total 0.600.60

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, commented "In July, we reallocated a portion of our Bitcoin treasury to fund capacity expansion. July's 7% increase in production and 20% growth in energy revenue reflect the reinvestment of treasury assets into operations-advancing our long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy."

The Company estimates that the value of its 150.4 Bitcoin holdings on July 31, 2025, was approximately $17.8 million or $3.461 per share, based on a Bitcoin price of approximately $118,100 as of July 31, 2025, compared to a stock share price of $2.12 as of July 31, 2025.

About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, our limited operating history in the cryptocurrency mining business and our ability to grow that business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, our ability to identify and acquire additional mining sites, the ability to finance our site acquisitions and cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Orange Group
Yujia Zhai
LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

1Bitcoin treasury calculated using 150.4 Bitcoin held as of 7/31/25 and Bitcoin price of approximately $118,100 as of 7/31/25. Bitcoin per share calculated using 5,133,412 shares outstanding as of 3/31/25 from SEC Form 10-Q filed May 15, 2025
2Unaudited


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
