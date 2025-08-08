Anzeige
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
08.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Launches Small Business Grant Program to Democratize Ecommerce

$5,000 grants awarded to select entrepreneurs to fuel their online business growth

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Sellvia, a leading ecommerce solutions provider, today announced its Small Business Grant Program, awarding $5,000 grants to selected entrepreneurs to eliminate financial barriers to online business ownership. The initiative reflects Sellvia's mission to make entrepreneurship accessible globally, regardless of location, budget, or technical skill.

Program details

The grants will support aspiring and existing ecommerce solopreneurs who meet the following criteria:

  • Operate a new Sellvia store (opened within 30 days prior to application)

  • Maintain an active Sellvia subscription

  • Demonstrate clear plans for business growth with Sellvia

Funds can be used for:
1. Product catalog upgrades
2. Marketing campaigns
3. Store optimization tools

CEO statement

Ilya Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia:
"Ecommerce shouldn't require deep pockets or expertise. Our grant program removes these barriers while our software handles the technical heavy lifting - from store setup to marketing. Whether you're in a small town or a big city, your business deserves to thrive."

Why this matters

With 62% of small businesses citing startup costs as their biggest hurdle (U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 2024), Sellvia's program delivers tangible solutions. The platform's unique all-in-one infrastructure - including built-in product sourcing, automated marketing, and global logistics - ensures grant recipients can focus on growth, not technical complexities.

How to apply

Entrepreneurs can claim a free store on the offer page and then submit their grant applications. Awards will be distributed every six months.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert marketing support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com.

Contact Information

Polina Beletskaya
Marketing Director
polina.beletskaya@ssdma.com

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.