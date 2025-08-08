Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Launches Small Business Grant Program to Democratize Ecommerce

$5,000 grants awarded to select entrepreneurs to fuel their online business growth
IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Sellvia, a leading ecommerce solutions provider, today announced its Small Business Grant Program, awarding $5,000 grants to selected entrepreneurs to eliminate financial barriers to online business ownership. The initiative reflects Sellvia's mission to make entrepreneurship accessible globally, regardless of location, budget, or technical skill.
Program details
The grants will support aspiring and existing ecommerce solopreneurs who meet the following criteria:
Operate a new Sellvia store (opened within 30 days prior to application)
Maintain an active Sellvia subscription
Demonstrate clear plans for business growth with Sellvia
Funds can be used for:
1. Product catalog upgrades
2. Marketing campaigns
3. Store optimization tools
CEO statement
Ilya Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia:
"Ecommerce shouldn't require deep pockets or expertise. Our grant program removes these barriers while our software handles the technical heavy lifting - from store setup to marketing. Whether you're in a small town or a big city, your business deserves to thrive."
Why this matters
With 62% of small businesses citing startup costs as their biggest hurdle (U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 2024), Sellvia's program delivers tangible solutions. The platform's unique all-in-one infrastructure - including built-in product sourcing, automated marketing, and global logistics - ensures grant recipients can focus on growth, not technical complexities.
How to apply
Entrepreneurs can claim a free store on the offer page and then submit their grant applications. Awards will be distributed every six months.
About Sellvia
Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert marketing support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com.
Contact Information
Polina Beletskaya
Marketing Director
polina.beletskaya@ssdma.com
SOURCE: Sellvia LLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sellvia-launches-small-business-grant-program-to-democratize-eco-1057752