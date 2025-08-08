RedChip Companies, Inc.: Aptevo Therapeutics and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, August 9, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

APVO: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/apvo_access

SXTP: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sxtp_access

In an exclusive interview, Jeff Lamothe, Senior Vice President and COO of Aptevo will appear on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's clinical momentum, pipeline expansion and vision for future growth. Lamothe will also share a more in-depth perspective of Aptevo's recent clinical and strategic advances, including the strong performance of its lead asset, mipletamig, in combination therapy for frontline acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and the expansion of its CD3 bispecific pipeline with the addition of APVO455, a Nectin-4 x CD3 candidate targeting solid tumors. With three differentiated CD3-engaging molecules now in development, Aptevo continues to build momentum in its mission to deliver safe, effective, and targeted immunotherapies for patients with limited treatment options.

Geoffrey Dow, CEO of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the Company's mission to combat infectious diseases with innovative, small-molecule therapeutics. Dow highlights the potential of ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), an FDA-approved antimalarial developed with the U.S. Army, and its expanding commercial footprint in the U.S. He also outlines 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals' strategy to repurpose tafenoquine for other serious infectious diseases, including babesiosis-a growing tick-borne illness with tens of thousands of new U.S. cases annually. With two potentially pivotal clinical trials underway, a third study in the final planning stages, and a strong foundation of IP, regulatory experience, and institutional support, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is advancing a cost-effective, scalable model for addressing unmet needs in global infectious disease treatment.

APVO and SXTP are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: APVO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company focused on developing novel bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company has two clinical candidates. Mipletamig is currently being evaluated in RAINIER, a two-part Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of frontline acute myeloid leukemia in combination with standard-of-care venetoclax + azacitidine. Mipletamig has received orphan drug designation ("orphan status") for AML according to the Orphan Drug Act. ALG.APV-527, a bispecific conditional 4-1BB agonist, only active upon simultaneous binding to 4-1BB and 5T4, is being co-developed with Alligator Bioscience and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types likely to express 5T4. The Company has four pre-clinical candidates with different mechanisms of action designed to target a range of solid tumors. All pipeline candidates were created from two proprietary platforms, ADAPTIRand ADAPTIR-FLEX. The Aptevo mission is to improve treatment outcomes and transform the lives of cancer patients. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases that affect the lives of millions of people. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com. The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc. (Media Suite)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aptevo-therapeutics-and-60-degrees-pharmaceuticals-interviews-to-1058308