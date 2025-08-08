Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) ("Powermax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its recently completed Phase 1 exploration program at the Cameron Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia. The program was conducted in accordance with recommendations from the Company's NI 43-101 technical report and has returned highly encouraging REE assay results from surface sampling and heavy mineral stream sediment sampling.

Phase 1 Program Summary

The Phase 1 program involved the collection of 105 rock samples (grab and chip) and 13 heavy mineral stream sediment samples across prospective lithologies. Assays indicate enrichment in both light rare earth elements (LREEs) and heavy rare earth elements (HREEs).

Rock Samples Highlights

Total REE (TREE) values range from 17 ppm to 1,943 ppm.

Sample 598055 returned notable values including 340 ppm La, 779 ppm Ce, and 232 ppm HREEs.

Additional mineralized samples include 598048 and 598054, each reporting TREE values exceeding 400 ppm.

REE enrichment is widespread across the property, with LREEs generally more abundant than HREEs.

Geological Context: The Cameron Property lies within the Monashee Group, a high-grade metamorphic and granitic terrane known to host REE-bearing minerals such as monazite, allanite, and xenotime. REE concentrations are associated with pegmatites, shear zones, and altered gneisses, consistent with the lithologies observed during the field program.

Stream Sediment Samples Highlights

Heavy mineral concentrate samples returned TREE values ranging from 365 ppm to 7,561 ppm.

LREEs: La (66.7-1,530 ppm), Ce (138-3,250 ppm), Nd (39.3-1,400 ppm)

HREEs: Y (14.55-339 ppm), Dy (3.53-101 ppm)

These results highlight a robust REE signature and further validate the Cameron Project's potential for both LREE and HREE mineralization, believed by the Company to be linked to Monashee Group lithologies and granitic-pegmatitic intrusions mapped during the survey.

Figure 1: Rock Sampling TREE concentration map

Figure 2: Sediment Sampling TREE concentration map

CEO Commentary

Michael Malana, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"These early assay results are extremely promising and validate our systematic exploration approach. The presence of anomalous REE concentrations across both light and heavy REE categories-coupled with favorable host lithologies-supports our confidence in the Cameron Project's discovery potential. We look forward to receiving the interpretation of our recently completed ground geophysical survey, which will be shared once available."

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

Rock samples (0.3-2.0 kg) were collected with field duplicates and sealed in labeled plastic bags. All samples were geo-referenced using handheld GPS (UTM NAD83, Zone 11N), and accompanied by detailed lithological and geophysical field notes. A Radiation Solutions RS-120 Gamma-Ray Scintillometer was used to detect radiometric anomalies in outcrop. Sediment samples were sieved to <1 mm, bagged in double-sealed kraft paper, and processed for heavy minerals.

Samples were delivered to ALS Metallurgy (Kamloops) for preparation and subsequently sent to ALS Geochemistry (North Vancouver) for four-acid digestion super trace analysis (ME-MS61L + REE add-on). ALS is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and independent of Powermax Minerals.

For a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please review its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and a director of the Company has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also recently optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property in Ontario, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims (see news release dated June 18, 2025).

