IP Pioneer appointed to lead competitive acquisition process

Baraja Pty Ltd ("Baraja"), the Australian pioneer behind the revolutionary Spectrum-Scan LiDAR architecture, has announced a global initiative to commercialize its full suite of patented LiDAR intellectual property and technical assets. The company has appointed IP Pioneer Group Inc as the exclusive worldwide advisor to manage this competitive transaction process.

Baraja redefined LiDAR performance through its Spectrum-Scan technology-a transformative solid-state architecture that steers the laser beam by tuning its wavelength through a dispersive prism or grating, eliminating moving parts. This breakthrough enables long-range, high-resolution 3D sensing that is inherently immune to alignment drift, sunlight, and multi-LiDAR interference.

Having achieved significant technical milestones in LiDAR innovation, Baraja is now strategically evolving its business focus to pursue new frontiers in sensing and perception. This initiative will allow a new commercial partner to capitalize on the proven, differentiated capabilities of Spectrum-Scan and accelerate its adoption across autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation, and defense.

"Baraja created an entirely new class of LiDAR," said Federico Collarte, Director at Baraja. "We believe the best path forward is to empower the right commercial partner to scale this technology globally while we focus on the next wave of innovation in perception systems."

Key highlights of the IP portfolio include:

Solid-state, eye-safe operation with Doppler velocity and highway-class range

Patented wavelength-steered prism enabling motion-free beam steering and high reliability

Modular fiber-connected architecture allowing flexible 360° coverage and immunity to crosstalk

allowing flexible 360° coverage and immunity to crosstalk Field-proven prototypes and know-how developed through years of R&D investment

Transaction Process

IP Pioneer Group will lead the transaction, inviting qualified companies to participate under NDA. Interested parties will receive access to comprehensive asset documentation and may conduct due diligence prior to submitting binding proposals. Baraja expects indicative bids by October 31, 2025, with final agreements signed by year-end and closing in January 2026

About Baraja

Founded in 2016 and venture-backed, Baraja is a technology leader in advanced LiDAR systems. Its proprietary Spectrum-Scan LiDAR platform introduced a new approach to high-performance, solid-state sensing-merging telecom-grade photonics with automotive-grade engineering. Baraja continues to push boundaries in perception and sensing technologies for the autonomous era.

About IP Pioneer Group

IP Pioneer Group is a global advisory firm specializing in the commercialization of complex and high-value technology portfolios. The firm has deep experience across photonics, automotive, semiconductors, and mobility, with an office in Seoul.

