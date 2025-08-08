LitXchange Files AI-Investing Patent, Unveils Lityield & Litstaking, And Extends Blockbuster $1 Million+ Reg CF Raise

Uniting Traditional Finance & Crypto Through AI-Powered FinTech, and a Bleeding-Edge, Patent-Pending User Interface Designed To Protect Retail Investors From Market Manipulation

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / LitXchange, the bleeding-edge stock and crypto broker-dealer startup founded by retail investor and financial activist Marcel Kalinovic, aka The Butcher of Wall Street, is doubling down on its mission to protect retail investors from manipulation in capital markets.

Today, LitXchange is proud to announce the launch of LitYield, its proprietary high-yield cash program, and LitStaking, a brand new crypto staking system offering seamless protocol-based rewards and instant liquidity. These products are engineered to empower everyday investors with institutional-level tools and yields, without the typical gatekeeping.

LitYield: A Smarter Way to Store Your Idle Cash

LitYield enables users to earn highly competitive yields on idle cash directly from their LitXchange accounts, while maintaining instant access to trade both stocks and crypto. By investing cash in low-risk, high-efficiency strategies under the management of LitXchange, users benefit from a premium yield experience without needing to move funds off-platform.

"CDs and savings accounts are dinosaurs headed for extinction. This is the high-yield engine retail investors deserve, with instant liquidity," said Kalinovic.

LitStaking: Institutional Staking Power for Retail Users

LitStaking is LitXchange's breakthrough solution for crypto holders seeking yield without sacrificing liquidity. Users can stake crypto assets, such as ETH and BTC, through LitXchange and receive 1:1 backed receipt tokens (e.g., LitETH), which remain tradable.

These tokens enable users to buy, sell, or transfer while their original crypto continues to earn protocol-based staking rewards. As LitStaking tokens are 1:1 backed, investors will be able to liquidate their tokens at any time for their underlying crypto.

Following the SEC's August 2025 clarification that administrative liquid staking is not a security, LitStaking is built fully within the boundaries of compliance while delivering high-yield incentives to help LitXchange benefit it's users, even before full stock & crypto trading launches.

A Bold Patent: AI-Driven Investing Interface, Now Patent Pending

In another major milestone, LitXchange has officially filed a design patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its revolutionary graphical user interface:

"Display Screen with Graphical User Interface for an Artificial Intelligence Investing System."

The patent assignment, now recorded under USPTO, positions LitXchange to secure and protect its proprietary UI/UX design & AI-powered investment tools that will redefine user interaction with modern markets.

Regulation CF Raise Blows Past $1,000,000 - Now Extended by 6 Months!

Having already raised over $1,000,000 from more than 500 retail investors on its Regulation CF campaign, LitXchange has officially extended its raise by six additional months in response to overwhelming demand from the retail community.

This new SEC EDGAR filing extension gives more everyday investors a chance to become Founders of the first brokerage platform "Built by Retail, for Retail."

"We're not just giving people a place to trade that prevents their trades from being manipulated," Kalinovic said.

"We're giving them an ownership opportunity in the next-generation brokerage firm, pre-launch and pre-IPO for the first time. No other brokerage has ever done this before."

Learn more or invest here: https://litxchange.sppx.io/otp/LE-CF-2024

About LitXchange

LitXchange is a retail brokerage platform currently undergoing FINRA registration, built by and for retail investors. Designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized innovation, LitXchange will offer stocks, crypto, high-yield savings, liquid staking, and AI-powered tools, all under one dynamic, user-owned platform created to stop manipulation of retail trades .

