Slovenia installed 85 MW of solar in the first half of 2025, driven by growth in commercial and industrial (C&I) projects and utility-scale installations. The lowest total in four years reflects a sharp decline in residential installations, despite continued subsidies for residential hybrid systems. Slovenia added 85 MW of solar during the first six months of 2025, according to figures from the Slovenian Photovoltaic Association (Združenje Slovenske Fotovoltaike). The association's director, Nina Hojnik, told pv magazine that the figure marks the lowest added capacity in the past four years. ...

