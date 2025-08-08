ALKEME Insurance Awards $15,000 in Scholarships to Support Next Generation of Insurance Professionals

Two exemplary undergraduate students receive $7,500 each for the 2025-2026 academic year, reflecting ALKEME's commitment to education and industry innovation

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it has awarded two scholarships of $7,500 each to outstanding undergraduate students pursuing careers in insurance and financial services. The recipients, Caleb Eynon of The University of Alabama and Rainey Sharrow of Florida State University, were selected for their academic achievements and dedication to the future of the insurance industry.

Sponsored directly by ALKEME Insurance, these scholarships reflect the company's dedication to empowering the next generation of industry leaders by providing meaningful financial support and access to a strong professional network. "At ALKEME, we see it as our responsibility to help shape the future of our industry by investing in emerging talent," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "We are proud to support students who demonstrate not only academic excellence but also a passion for driving innovation in insurance."

Recipients are encouraged to use their scholarship funds for tuition, fees, books, and educational expenses required for their courses during the 2025-2026 academic year. In addition to the financial award, both students will be welcomed into a broad network of industry professionals, with opportunities for ongoing mentorship, professional development, and industry engagement.

This scholarship program complements ALKEME's broader mission to define a new standard in the insurance field, nurturing new talent and supporting educational advancement in an industry ready for disruption and innovation.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 55 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit www.alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alkeme-insurance-awards-15-000-in-scholarships-to-support-next-gener-1058305