FreeN'Fun BarBingo Awards Largest Jackpot in Company History

LANSING, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / FreeN'Fun BarBingo, the nation's leading provider of free-to-play bar entertainment, is proud to announce the largest jackpot win in its 11-year history. On Wednesday, Aug. 6, a lucky player named Ramonica won an astonishing $12,000 at Kasey's Banquet Hall Restaurant and Lounge in Lansing, Illinois (17800 Lorenz Avenue, Lansing, IL 60438).

Largest Jackpot to Date! Come Celebrate With Ramonica!

To celebrate this historic win, FreeN'Fun BarBingo will host a **Jackpot Party** at the same location - Kasey's Banquet Hall Restaurant and Lounge - on **Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025** at its regular 6 PM start time. This event is open to the public!

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Crestwood, Illinois, FreeN'Fun BarBingo has become a staple of bar entertainment across the Midwest, hosting over 200 live, in-person events every week. The games are always free to play, with players competing for real prizes at no cost - and now, those prizes have reached a record-breaking level.

"This is a landmark moment for us," said Ron Larson, CEO of FreeN'Fun BarBingo. "We started this journey with the goal of bringing people together for free and fun nights out, and to now be handing someone a five-figure prize for simply playing a game at their local bar - it's incredible."

To celebrate this historic win, FreeN'Fun BarBingo will host a **Jackpot Party** at the same location - Kasey's Banquet Hall Restaurant and Lounge - on **Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025** at its regular 6 p.m. start time. This event is open to the public, and everyone is invited to come celebrate with Ramonica, our newest big winner.

The celebration will feature **upgraded prizes**, including $25 gift cards awarded randomly in eight of the 10 games. One lucky player will score a $50 VISA gift card - and the final coverall game will award a **Super Bingo Experience at The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas**, one of our proud entertainment partners.

Gift card winners will choose from sealed envelopes, each containing a mystery card - so come for the thrill, stay for the fun! A special **check presentation ceremony** for Ramonica will take place just prior to the start of the game session. **Come early for a good spot and a night to remember!**

FreeN'Fun BarBingo is proud to continue its mission of offering exciting, community-driven entertainment - all without charging players a dime. With weekly prizes, themed games, and now record-breaking jackpots, the next big winner could be just one bingo away. For more information or to find a game near you, visit FreeNFun.com.

About FreeN'Fun BarBingo: Based in Crestwood, Illinois, FreeN'Fun BarBingo has been delivering high-energy, live hosted entertainment to bars and restaurants for over a decade. With over 225 free-to-play events each week, the company has become a leader in bar-based social gaming, offering innovative games like Family Bingo, Music Bingo, Thumbsi Anti-Trivia, Chili's Trivia, Lotería, and more - always hosted live, and always 100% free to play.

Contact Information

Ron Larson

CEO

ron@barbingo.net

7082435530

Maurice Harris

Account Manager

maurice@barbingo.net

7082898163

SOURCE: FreeN'Fun

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/freenfun-barbingo-awards-largest-jackpot-in-company-history-1058042