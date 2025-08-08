Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Agruss Law Firm, a leading consumer rights law firm that takes cases nationwide, is pleased to announce its official rebranding to America's Consumer Lawyer. The new identity reflects the firm's commitment to long-standing consumer protection practice, which has been active since 2012.

Redefining Legal Advocacy to Champion Consumer Rights

Now with a renewed national brand, America's Consumer Lawyer is focused exclusively on helping clients fight debt collection harassment, credit report errors, robocalls, and other violations of federal consumer statutes such as the FDCPA, FCRA, and TCPA. Millions of Americans face issues with debt and are unaware of the consumer laws to protect them from harassment. America's Consumer Lawyer is a focused national resource for consumers, providing legal help across all 50 states.

The firm provides clients who have had their consumer rights violated with representation without any fees unless it wins through a settlement or verdict. The legal team at America's Consumer Lawyer provides transparent legal representation while standing out with compassion for those enduring these infringements on their legal rights.

Michael Bertucci, Partner at America's Consumer Lawyer, states, "America's Consumer Lawyer allows us to sharpen our focus and deliver even more specialized support to consumers who need a strong advocate when they are being harassed over debts, wrongly pegged for debts through credit report errors, and other violations that are frequently committed against the guaranteed federal consumer rights granted to Americans. Our mission is to arm people with knowledge about their rights and stand up for them amid these legal issues."

Consumers who are facing harassment over debts or have other legal issues related to their rights should contact America's Consumer Lawyer. This nationwide consumer rights law firm provides a free initial consultation, which can help consumers know about their legal options and decide how to proceed.

Mike Agruss Law Retains Personal Injury Focus

Mike Agruss Law and its digital brand 844SeeMike Personal Injury Lawyers will continue to operate independently, allowing it to retain focus on personal injury cases. Personal injury cases represented by the firm include car accidents, slip-and-fall accidents, truck accidents, pedestrian accidents, and wrongful death claims, among many others. Injured victims in these scenarios are encouraged to reach out to Mike Agruss Law/844SeeMike Personal Injury Lawyers to schedule a free case evaluation that can help them determine their next steps.

Attorney Mike Agruss founded Mike Agruss Law in 2012 and has continued to grow with eight offices, along with expanding into more focused areas of the law, including America's Consumer Lawyer.

For questions or concerns regarding a potential consumer rights legal issue or a personal injury matter, contact America's Consumer Lawyer or Mike Agruss Law, respectively.

