AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds a rise in solar energy production helped to bring down electricity prices in some European markets last week. Towards the start of the month, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain all set new records for solar produced on a day in August. The weekly average electricity price during the week commencing July 28 fell across major European electricity markets, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Compared to the week prior, the Spanish consultancy noted a drop in the weekly average electricity price across the Belgian, British, Dutch, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...