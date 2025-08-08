eGroup Enabling Technologies Named to No. 49 Spot on CRN's Fast Growth 150 List for 2025

MOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / eGroup Enabling Technologies announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has recognized eGroup on the 2025 CRN Fast Growth 150 list in the No. 49 spot.

eGroup Enabling Technologies



This list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers, including integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and IT consultants in North America.?Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security, and cloud computing.

eGroup Enabling Technologies is a nationally recognized IT solutions provider, delivering innovative and reliable services that help organizations optimize operations and accelerate growth. With a strong commitment to client success, eGroup partners with businesses to implement technology solutions that enhance efficiency, productivity, and long-term value.

Backed by a team of seasoned professionals with deep expertise across modern IT solution areas, eGroup offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including cloud solutions, datacenter modernization, cybersecurity, data and AI, consulting, and managed services. eGroup's client-focused approach and technical excellence have made the company a trusted partner to organizations across a wide range of industries.

"We are very honored to be recognized among the fastest-growing technology solution providers in North America. This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication, constant innovation, and genuine passion of our entire eGroup Enabling Technologies team. We extend heartfelt gratitude to our valued clients and partners, whose trust and collaboration have been instrumental in our growth and success. Together, we are driving meaningful transformation for our clients, and we look forward to what we will accomplish in the years ahead," said Joshua Shoemaker, eGroup Enabling Technologies Vice President of Technical Services.

"Each company on the Fast Growth 150 list is harnessing its extensive technology acumen and forward-looking business strategy to accelerate growth and evolve to stay ahead in the fast-moving IT arena," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These notable companies show passion and commitment to finding success, supporting agility, and delivering enduring outcomes for customers. We congratulate each of them and look forward to their continued growth and evolution."

About eGroup Enabling Technologies:

eGroup Enabling Technologies is a leading provider of IT solutions and Managed Services that empower organizations to achieve their business objectives. With a focus on Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data & AI, and Collaboration, eGroup Enabling Technologies helps clients harness the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance security, and optimize operations.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit ?thechannelco.com.

Contact Information

Carly Picciuto

Marketing Director

carly.picciuto@egroup-us.com

877.347.6871

SOURCE: eGroup Enabling Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/egroup-enabling-technologies-named-to-no.-49-spot-on-crn%e2%80%99s-fast-g-1057587