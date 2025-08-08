Veterinary Diagnostics Market worth US$5.36 billion by 2030 with 7.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, valued at US$3.42 billion in 2024 stood at US$3.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$5.36 billion by the end of the period. The veterinary diagnostics market is expanding rapidly, driven by significant technological advancements, such as point-of-care testing devices, molecular diagnostics (like PCR and LAMP), and AI-driven analysis tools, making diagnostics accurate, faster, and accessible. Diagnostics for diabetes, kidney disorders, and infectious diseases, especially in companion animals, are rising rapidly. The increased prevalence of zoonotic diseases and infections transmitted between animals and humans significantly contributes to market growth.

By animal type, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into companion animals and livestock based on animal type. The companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising number of households owning pets such as dogs and cats. The growing companion animal population, coupled with increasing pet health awareness and the rising ability of pet owners to spend on healthcare, is fueling the demand for advanced diagnostic tests and treatment options.

By end users, the market is segmented by end user into veterinary reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, POC/in-house testing, and veterinary research institutes & universities. The POC/In-house testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. POC testing is designed for use in livestock farms outside the physical facilities of clinical laboratories. Since the demand for improved patient care and greater cost control is driving changes in the structure of animal healthcare delivery, the need for POC diagnostic testing is also expected to grow. Technological advancements in veterinary diagnostics are making it possible for more diagnostic tests to move from clinical laboratories to the near-patient environment.

By geography, the veterinary diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to various factors such as rapid urbanization, growing pet adoption, and increasing awareness about animal health. Rising disposable incomes in countries like China and India are expected to lead to higher spending on companion animal care. Governments in the region are strengthening livestock disease surveillance and control programs to ensure food safety and prevent zoonotic outbreaks. Additionally, expanding veterinary infrastructure, increasing penetration of multinational diagnostic companies, and growing investments in animal health R&D are accelerating market growth.

Some of the leading players of the market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis Services LLC (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (US), and bioMérieux (France), among others.

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. (US):

IDEXX is a global leader in veterinary diagnostics and software, serving companion animal practices, livestock, and poultry markets. Its product line includes in-clinic analyzers like Catalyst One (chemistry), ProCyte Dx (hematology), SNAP tests (rapid immunoassays), and the VETLAB Station for integrated diagnostics. In 2023, IDEXX launched Cystatin B, a novel biomarker test for early kidney injury detection in cats and dogs. The company also continues to enhance its cloud-based VetConnect PLUS platform, enabling real-time diagnostic results, analytics, and AI-driven insights. The firm's Vetscan Imagyst, powered by AI, supports cytology, fecal, and dermatology diagnostics. IDEXX invests heavily in R&D, allocating over 6% of annual revenue to innovation focused on expanding diagnostic precision and integrating digital workflows for faster decision-making.

ZOETIS SERVICES LLC (US)

Zoetis operates one of the broadest portfolios in the veterinary diagnostics space, catering to companion animals and livestock. Its diagnostics business includes point-of-care instruments such as the VETSCAN series, VETSCAN VS2, VETSCAN Imagyst, and VETSCAN SA for hematology, chemistry, and AI-assisted slide analysis. In 2024, Zoetis launched the VETSCAN OptiCell, an AI-powered, cartridge-based hematology analyzer that delivers CBC results in under 5 minutes. Zoetis is also focused on advancing R&D in molecular & biomarker-based tests. For instance, the firm is focused on expanding the capabilities of its Imagyst platform to support microbiology & oncology diagnostics. In January 2024, the company added an AI Urine sediment analysis program to its Imagyst platform. In June 2025, Zoetis launched AI Masses, an AI-powered analysis technology to be integrated into the Vetscan Imagyst analyzer. The company invests significantly in AI and digital innovation to streamline veterinary workflows and improve diagnostic speed & accuracy across species.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific's veterinary diagnostics portfolio is anchored in molecular diagnostics, ELISA kits, and PCR-based tests, primarily serving the livestock & research animal sectors. However, it also supports companion animal diagnostics. Its VetMAX product line provides real-time PCR solutions for detecting diseases such as avian influenza, bovine viral diarrhea (BVD), and African swine fever. Thermo Fisher is known for its high throughput & precise qPCR platforms like QuantStudio and Applied Biosystems instruments used in veterinary labs. The company invests heavily in R&D to develop custom assay kits and improve sample-to-answer turnaround times, focusing on zoonotic disease monitoring and biosecurity diagnostics. Collaborating with government and food safety agencies has expanded its global animal health surveillance role.

