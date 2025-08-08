Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2025

8 August 2025

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2025

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2024 to 28 February 2025. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated profit of US$2,004 (2024: Loss US$108,301).

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe, where it is has identified and engaged in meaningful discussions. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently in active discussions with businesses in the wealth management and clean energy space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2025.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 28 February 2025ExpressedinU.S.Dollars__________________________________________________________________________________

2025 2024 Non-current assets Fixed assets 10,126 5,185 Investment property 619,036 586,991 629,162 592,176 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,077,831 1,122,962 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,572 (2024: $8,572)) 92,121 109,609 Loans and other receivables 49,806 31,250 Due from director 424,838 438,858 Prepaid tax 888 844 Prepayments and other assets 83,122 70,029 1,728,606 1,773,552 Total assets $2,357,768 $2,365,728 Equity Share capital 913,496 913,496 Treasury shares (318,162) (318,162) Consolidation reserve 391,793 391,793 Translation reserve 34,529 13,937 Retained earnings 274,780 272,776 Total equity 1,296,436 1,273,840 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,012,202 1,044,686 Tax payable 39 - Other payables and accrued expenses 49,091 47,202 Total liabilities 1,061,332 1,091,888 Total equity and liabilities $2,357,768 $2,365,728

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income At 28 February 2025ExpressedinU.S.Dollars__________________________________________________________________________________

2025 2024 Revenue Commission income 962,319 1,022,085 962,319 1,022,085 Expenses Directors' fees 302,015 301,959 Commission expense 279,726 369,114 Professional fees 227,266 237,466 Travel and entertainment 57,796 54,543 Salaries and wages 43,589 42,319 Office expenses 42,259 40,520 Insurance expense 29,372 25,120 Rent 17,534 16,711 Marketing 4,765 5,623 Depreciation 1,873 1,840 Other expenses 16,103 19,681 1,022,298 1,114,896 Net loss from operations (59,979) (92,811) Other income/(expenses) Net foreign exchange gain/(loss) 27,202 (40,568) Net loss from investments - (4,080) Other income 35,278 29,475 62,480 (15,173) Net income/(loss) before taxation 2,501 (107,984) Taxation 497 317 Total comprehensive income/(loss) $2,004 $(108,301) Total comprehensive income (loss)/attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company $2,004 $(108,301) Earnings (loss)/per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company: Basic earnings/(loss) per share $0.00018 $(0.00975) Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $0.00018 $(0.00975) ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows At 28 February 2025ExpressedinU.S.Dollars__________________________________________________________________________________