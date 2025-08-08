Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
08.08.2025 17:24 Uhr
Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

8 August 2025

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2025

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2024 to 28 February 2025. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated profit of US$2,004 (2024: Loss US$108,301).

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe, where it is has identified and engaged in meaningful discussions. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently in active discussions with businesses in the wealth management and clean energy space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2025.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Corporate Advisers

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

www.asiawealthgroup.com

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 28 February 2025ExpressedinU.S.Dollars__________________________________________________________________________________
20252024
Non-current assets
Fixed assets10,1265,185
Investment property619,036586,991
629,162592,176
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents1,077,8311,122,962
Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $8,572 (2024: $8,572))92,121109,609
Loans and other receivables49,80631,250
Due from director424,838438,858
Prepaid tax888844
Prepayments and other assets83,12270,029
1,728,6061,773,552
Total assets$2,357,768$2,365,728
Equity
Share capital913,496913,496
Treasury shares(318,162)(318,162)
Consolidation reserve391,793391,793
Translation reserve34,52913,937
Retained earnings274,780272,776
Total equity1,296,4361,273,840
Current liabilities
Trade payables1,012,2021,044,686
Tax payable39-
Other payables and accrued expenses49,09147,202
Total liabilities1,061,3321,091,888
Total equity and liabilities$2,357,768$2,365,728
ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
At 28 February 2025ExpressedinU.S.Dollars__________________________________________________________________________________
20252024
Revenue
Commission income962,3191,022,085
962,3191,022,085
Expenses
Directors' fees302,015301,959
Commission expense279,726369,114
Professional fees227,266237,466
Travel and entertainment57,79654,543
Salaries and wages43,58942,319
Office expenses42,25940,520
Insurance expense29,37225,120
Rent17,53416,711
Marketing4,7655,623
Depreciation1,8731,840
Other expenses16,10319,681
1,022,2981,114,896
Net loss from operations(59,979)(92,811)
Other income/(expenses)
Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)27,202(40,568)
Net loss from investments-(4,080)
Other income35,27829,475
62,480(15,173)
Net income/(loss) before taxation2,501(107,984)
Taxation497317
Total comprehensive income/(loss)$2,004$(108,301)
Total comprehensive income (loss)/attributable to
equity holders of the Parent Company$2,004$(108,301)
Earnings (loss)/per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
Basic earnings/(loss) per share$0.00018$(0.00975)
Diluted earnings/(loss) per share$0.00018$(0.00975)
ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
At 28 February 2025ExpressedinU.S.Dollars__________________________________________________________________________________
20252024
Operating activities
Net income (loss) before taxation2,501(107,984)
Adjustments for:
Net foreign exchange loss40,568205,143
Depreciation1,8731,840
Interest income(14,622)(8,843)
Net loss from investments-4,080
Net operating income before changes in operating assets and liabilities30,32094,236
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease/(increase) in trade receivables17,488(16,937)
(Increase)/decrease in loans and other receivables(16,849)26,695
Increase in prepaid tax(502)(489)
Increase in prepayments and other assets(9,734)(9,669)
Decrease in trade payables(32,484)(94,891)
Decrease/(increase) in other payables and accrued expenses1,889(4,215)
Net cash flows used in operations(9,872)(5,270)
Interest income received9,5563,716
Net cash flows used in operating activities(316)(1,554)
Investing activities
Proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-173,657
Acquisition of fixed assets(6,814)(2,390)
Net cash flows (used in)/generated from investing activities(6,814)171,267
Financing activities
Net advances from director14,02015,216
Cash flows from financing activities14,02015,216
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents6,890184,929
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents(52,021)(201,565)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year1,122,9621,139,598
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$1,077,831$1,122,962
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.

