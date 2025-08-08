Inogen Alliance Sponsors 1st Africa Global ESG & Sustainability Reporting Summit in Ghana

ST PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Inogen Alliance announces sponsorship of the 1st Africa Global ESG & Sustainability Reporting Summit in Ghana, 1 - 2 September, organized by TSL Sustainability. The theme of the conference is sustainable growth: ESG reporting, EU taxonomy, and strategic pathways for developing economies. It provides a roadmap for integrating sustainable practices into economic development, ensuring that growth is inclusive, resilient, and aligned with global sustainability objectives. Our Associate sponsors include HPC AG Germany, HPC Italy, Antea Group USA, Charles & Barker, denxpert, Integral Consult Egypt, and Performance Qualitie.

Keynote sessions will include President of Inogen Alliance, Angelique Dickson; and Head of Sustainability at HPC AG Germany, Emmanuel Zinsu. Emmanuel is on the board planning committee for the conference. The team attending will also be presenting and sharing more about our ESG Assessment Tool to help companies assess ESG maturity and identify key risks.

"Together with Inogen Alliance and seven of our Associate companies we are proud to sponsor the first ESG summit in Ghana. This event is important in building capacity in Ghana and the region for ESG related topics including climate mitigation strategies, CSRD and ESG reporting, EHS audits and compliance, energy transition, remediation of contaminated sites and water bodies, biodiversity protection and restoration, social/supply chain audits and more.I am excited to sit on the board of the event to help plan and coordinate a first of it's kind for the country. With Inogen Alliance, this is an important region as our clients expand on the continent and as we expand our Associate companies with bringing global expertise to these local projects," Emmanuel Zinsu.

Watch for more to come, register and find more details here.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients.



