The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says US hydrogen production will increase about 80% by 2050, mainly from natural gas with minimal electrolyzer use, while key industry players advance large-scale green hydrogen projects and expand hydrogen vehicle support across global markets. The EIA, an agency of the US government, said that in most scenarios for the US hydrogen market, production will rise by about 80% in 2050 compared with 2024, with most hydrogen (H2) coming from natural gas via steam methane reforming (SMR). "In most cases, we project less than 1% of hydrogen will be produced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...