Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
WKN: A0JLZV | ISIN: NL0000360618 | Ticker-Symbol: IHCB
Tradegate
08.08.25 | 17:01
21,900 Euro
+1,11 % +0,240
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SBM OFFSHORE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBM OFFSHORE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,78021,80018:41
21,78021,80018:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2025 18:10 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SBM Offshore N.V.: FPSO ONE GUYANA producing and on hire

Amsterdam, August 8, 2025

SBM Offshore announces that FPSO ONE GUYANA produced first oil on August 8, 2025 and is formally on hire.

FPSO ONE GUYANA is based on SBM Offshore's industry leading Fast4Ward® program that incorporates a new build, multi-purpose hull combined with standardized topside modules. FPSO ONE GUYANA is the fourth and largest FPSO that SBM Offshore operates in Guyana and builds on the excellent operational performance of FPSOs Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Prosperity.

The FPSO is designed to initially produce an annual average of 250,000 barrels of oil per day, with associated gas treatment capacity of 450 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The FPSO is spread moored in water depth of about 1,800 meters and can store 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO is part of the Yellowtail development which is the fourth development within the Stabroek block, circa 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corporation, is the operator and holds a 45 percent interest in the Stabroek block, while Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, hold a 30 percent interest and a 25 percent interest, respectively.

FPSO ONE GUYANA is the Company's third major unit brought into operation in 2025, following the first oil of FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, which is on hire since February 16, 2025 and FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão, which is on hire since May 24, 2025. Collectively, these three Fast4Ward® FPSOs increase installed capacity by 655,000 barrels of oil per day.


Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world's deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy.
More than 7,800 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.
For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar DateYear
Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update November 132025
Full Year 2025 Earnings February 262026
Annual General Meeting April 152026
First Quarter 2026 Trading Update May 72026
Half Year 2026 Earnings August 62026

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Phone:+31 (0)20 236 32 36
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com (mailto:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com)
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com (http://www.sbmoffshore.com)

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations

Phone:+31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
E-mail:giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com (mailto:giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com)
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com (http://www.sbmoffshore.com)

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and / or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the 'Impacts, Risks and Opportunities' section of the 2024 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company's business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore" and "SBM" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®", "emissionZERO®" and "F4W®" are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment

  • FPSO ONE GUYANA producing and on hire (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0285f7af-f68d-4446-aeec-d5a1a369a76a)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
