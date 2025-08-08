DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 8 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 98,991 Highest price paid per share: 143.80p Lowest price paid per share: 139.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 142.3208p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,588,019 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,588,019) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 142.3208p 98,991

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 540 142.20 08:00:52 00348594848TRLO1 XLON 3 142.20 08:00:52 00348594849TRLO1 XLON 582 140.60 08:10:02 00348596779TRLO1 XLON 313 140.20 08:20:28 00348599304TRLO1 XLON 274 140.20 08:20:28 00348599305TRLO1 XLON 557 140.20 08:23:30 00348600038TRLO1 XLON 193 140.00 08:24:07 00348600168TRLO1 XLON 168 140.00 08:24:07 00348600169TRLO1 XLON 163 139.80 08:40:07 00348603889TRLO1 XLON 413 139.80 08:40:07 00348603890TRLO1 XLON 701 139.80 08:40:07 00348603891TRLO1 XLON 77 139.80 09:32:11 00348616978TRLO1 XLON 591 139.20 09:32:31 00348617060TRLO1 XLON 114 139.40 09:39:43 00348618872TRLO1 XLON 528 139.40 09:50:00 00348621988TRLO1 XLON 536 139.40 09:50:00 00348621989TRLO1 XLON 571 139.00 09:50:00 00348621990TRLO1 XLON 7500 139.00 10:26:26 00348650003TRLO1 XLON 306 140.20 10:32:20 00348659198TRLO1 XLON 200 140.20 10:32:20 00348659199TRLO1 XLON 42 140.20 10:32:20 00348659200TRLO1 XLON 1474 142.00 10:33:24 00348660366TRLO1 XLON 345 141.60 10:34:15 00348661499TRLO1 XLON 561 141.60 10:46:18 00348670092TRLO1 XLON 561 141.80 10:46:18 00348670093TRLO1 XLON 280 141.40 10:47:00 00348670352TRLO1 XLON 300 141.40 10:47:00 00348670353TRLO1 XLON 2 141.40 10:47:00 00348670354TRLO1 XLON 582 141.20 10:54:06 00348674155TRLO1 XLON 80 141.20 10:56:02 00348674952TRLO1 XLON 549 141.40 11:07:06 00348675944TRLO1 XLON 189 141.40 11:09:54 00348676035TRLO1 XLON 528 141.40 11:09:54 00348676036TRLO1 XLON 528 141.40 11:09:54 00348676037TRLO1 XLON 158 141.40 11:10:37 00348676053TRLO1 XLON 564 141.80 11:35:37 00348676713TRLO1 XLON 573 142.00 11:44:05 00348677327TRLO1 XLON 232 142.40 11:56:51 00348677657TRLO1 XLON 344 142.40 11:57:47 00348677688TRLO1 XLON 48 142.80 12:18:56 00348678390TRLO1 XLON 1427 143.60 12:19:01 00348678392TRLO1 XLON 875 143.60 12:19:01 00348678393TRLO1 XLON 2302 143.80 12:19:01 00348678394TRLO1 XLON 1045 143.80 12:19:01 00348678395TRLO1 XLON 1644 143.40 12:19:16 00348678403TRLO1 XLON 1238 143.60 12:19:29 00348678413TRLO1 XLON 9864 143.60 12:19:29 00348678414TRLO1 XLON 333 143.20 12:20:01 00348678433TRLO1 XLON 1000 143.20 12:20:01 00348678434TRLO1 XLON 448 143.20 12:20:01 00348678435TRLO1 XLON 1097 142.80 12:21:00 00348678483TRLO1 XLON 1881 143.00 12:41:29 00348679236TRLO1 XLON 551 143.00 12:45:22 00348679338TRLO1 XLON 551 143.00 12:51:25 00348679484TRLO1 XLON 619 143.00 12:51:42 00348679488TRLO1 XLON 635 143.00 12:51:57 00348679502TRLO1 XLON 614 143.00 12:52:11 00348679509TRLO1 XLON 617 143.00 12:52:24 00348679516TRLO1 XLON 16 143.00 12:52:24 00348679517TRLO1 XLON 592 143.00 12:55:42 00348679642TRLO1 XLON 1377 143.40 13:08:29 00348679998TRLO1 XLON 590 143.40 13:08:45 00348680001TRLO1 XLON 603 143.40 13:09:01 00348680003TRLO1 XLON 611 143.40 13:09:16 00348680008TRLO1 XLON 103 143.40 13:09:30 00348680015TRLO1 XLON 377 143.40 13:09:30 00348680016TRLO1 XLON 100 143.40 13:09:30 00348680017TRLO1 XLON 140 143.20 13:13:35 00348680174TRLO1 XLON 439 143.20 13:13:35 00348680175TRLO1 XLON 1157 142.80 13:19:50 00348680452TRLO1 XLON

August 08, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)