DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Aug-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 4 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 35,174 Highest price paid per share: 136.40p Lowest price paid per share: 133.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 135.0702p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,905,820 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure 309,905,820 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 135.0702p 35,174

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 3000 133.00 08:33:13 00347700171TRLO1 XLON 1500 133.00 08:33:13 00347700172TRLO1 XLON 300 134.40 09:31:31 00347728685TRLO1 XLON 1173 135.60 10:38:19 00347755096TRLO1 XLON 1193 135.20 10:38:23 00347755169TRLO1 XLON 585 135.20 10:44:54 00347757402TRLO1 XLON 204 135.20 10:46:08 00347758321TRLO1 XLON 434 135.40 10:47:08 00347758865TRLO1 XLON 597 135.60 10:47:13 00347758909TRLO1 XLON 597 135.60 10:47:15 00347758926TRLO1 XLON 163 135.40 10:47:15 00347758927TRLO1 XLON 434 135.40 10:47:15 00347758928TRLO1 XLON 554 135.60 10:47:15 00347758929TRLO1 XLON 610 135.60 10:47:26 00347758998TRLO1 XLON 445 135.20 10:55:10 00347762304TRLO1 XLON 147 135.20 10:55:10 00347762305TRLO1 XLON 445 135.20 10:55:10 00347762306TRLO1 XLON 628 135.00 10:55:17 00347762343TRLO1 XLON 535 135.40 10:56:42 00347762809TRLO1 XLON 981 135.40 10:56:42 00347762810TRLO1 XLON 13 135.40 10:56:42 00347762811TRLO1 XLON 335 134.80 10:56:43 00347762820TRLO1 XLON 288 134.80 10:56:43 00347762821TRLO1 XLON 594 134.80 11:01:53 00347763799TRLO1 XLON 432 134.60 11:50:19 00347765477TRLO1 XLON 596 134.80 11:50:50 00347765554TRLO1 XLON 613 134.80 12:03:10 00347765885TRLO1 XLON 11 135.20 12:03:10 00347765886TRLO1 XLON 613 135.00 12:03:10 00347765887TRLO1 XLON 186 135.00 12:30:53 00347766865TRLO1 XLON 229 135.00 12:30:53 00347766866TRLO1 XLON 1000 135.20 12:47:31 00347767341TRLO1 XLON 617 135.20 12:47:31 00347767342TRLO1 XLON 621 135.40 13:31:43 00347768422TRLO1 XLON 167 135.20 14:03:37 00347769626TRLO1 XLON 462 135.20 14:03:37 00347769627TRLO1 XLON 629 135.40 14:03:37 00347769628TRLO1 XLON 555 135.40 14:03:40 00347769629TRLO1 XLON 307 135.20 14:03:55 00347769637TRLO1 XLON 63 135.20 14:21:28 00347770193TRLO1 XLON 177 135.20 14:21:28 00347770194TRLO1 XLON 157 135.20 14:21:28 00347770195TRLO1 XLON 591 135.40 14:25:38 00347770295TRLO1 XLON 77 135.20 14:25:51 00347770314TRLO1 XLON 279 135.20 14:25:51 00347770315TRLO1 XLON 597 135.00 14:33:32 00347770790TRLO1 XLON 163 135.80 14:54:58 00347772111TRLO1 XLON 1773 135.80 14:54:58 00347772112TRLO1 XLON 556 135.80 14:54:58 00347772113TRLO1 XLON 153 135.80 14:54:58 00347772114TRLO1 XLON 331 135.40 14:56:08 00347772154TRLO1 XLON 259 135.40 14:56:08 00347772155TRLO1 XLON 227 135.80 14:57:40 00347772237TRLO1 XLON 227 135.80 14:57:40 00347772238TRLO1 XLON 236 135.80 14:57:40 00347772239TRLO1 XLON 554 135.80 14:57:40 00347772240TRLO1 XLON 583 135.40 14:58:03 00347772250TRLO1 XLON 582 135.20 14:58:04 00347772251TRLO1 XLON 1 135.20 14:58:04 00347772252TRLO1 XLON 598 135.00 15:09:43 00347772775TRLO1 XLON 78 135.20 15:09:49 00347772778TRLO1 XLON 556 135.20 15:09:49 00347772779TRLO1 XLON 633 136.40 16:15:22 00347776625TRLO1 XLON 597 136.00 16:15:38 00347776664TRLO1 XLON 619 135.80 16:18:01 00347776803TRLO1 XLON 546 135.80 16:18:01 00347776804TRLO1 XLON 1168 135.60 16:18:20 00347776828TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 397901 EQS News ID: 2179238 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2179238&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2025 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)