Terra Firma Energy (TFE), a leading developer and operator of flexible generation assets in the UK, has today launched a strategic review to evaluate how best to expand and adapt its role in supporting the UK's evolving energy system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250808578825/en/

Terra Firma Energy Limited Strategic Review August 2025

The review will focus on how TFE can accelerate its contribution to national decarbonisation goals while maintaining the resilience and responsiveness that the UK grid requires. With a proven portfolio of gas peaking plants already supporting grid stability, and new assets under construction, the company is now assessing opportunities to integrate new technologies and broaden its platform.

"The UK energy market is changing rapidly, and so are the needs of the system," said Zach Dodds-Brown, Development Director at Terra Firma Energy. "Our flexible generation assets already play a vital role in balancing intermittent renewables. This review will define how we continue to lead in reliability, while exploring new frontiers such as battery storage, low-carbon fuels, and digital optimisation."

TFE's portfolio includes several operational gas peaking sites and others currently under construction, supported by long-term Capacity Market contracts. The review will examine both organic and inorganic opportunities, including:

Deployment of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Acquisition of complementary operating assets

Integration of green hydrogen and carbon capture technologies

Establishment of an in-house asset management platform to drive efficiency

"Flexible, fast-responding energy will remain critical as we shift to a renewable-powered grid," added Zach. "TFE's mission is to be the partner of choice for that transition not just keeping the lights on, but doing it in a smarter, cleaner way."

The findings of the strategic review will inform TFE's next phase of investment and development, expected to be announced later this year.

For more news from Terra Firma Energy please click here.

Notes to Editors

About Terra Firma Energy Limited

Terra Firma Energy Limited are a privately owned U.K. based company operating in the development of renewable sustainable energy projects. We design, develop construct carefully sourced projects with the emphasis on making them a cleaner more respectful source of energy production for future generations.

Website Home Terra Firma Energy

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-firma-energy-limited/

YouTube https://youtube.com/@terrafirmaenergy?si=QXIeYkWajprAowg6

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090781489759

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/terrafirmaenergyuk/

X https://x.com/tfenergyuk?s=21&t=-U9hoHD9f4OzkyQSpY301A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250808578825/en/

Contacts:

Terra Firma Energy Limited

Helen Aletras

Head of PR and Communications.

Tel: +44 (0)203 890 3116.

Helen.aletras@terrafirmaenergy.com