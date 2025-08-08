WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.: WiMi Announces Total Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Bitcoin-Related Securities Derivatives Investments Reached Approximately RMB 3.266 Billion (USD 455 Million)

BEIJING, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beijing, August 8, 2025 - WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced a significant improvement in its operating performance, with a notable increase in cash reserves.

As of August 8, 2025, the Company's total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments - including total cash and Bitcoin-related securities derivatives and short-term investments - reached approximately RMB 3.266 billion (equivalent to approximately USD 455 million). Among these, bank cash alone amounted to approximately RMB 1.741 billion (USD 242 million), while Bitcoin-related securities derivatives and short-term investments totaled approximately RMB 1.525 billion (USD 212 million).

The Company plans to allocate USD 450 million in investments toward quantum technology and holographic technology applications, while increasing capital deployment in blockchain and Bitcoin-related cryptocurrency applications. WiMi's financial model in emerging technology sectors has shown solid performance, with cash reserves continuing to grow. This milestone financial achievement clearly demonstrates the successful execution of the Company's efficient operational strategies and the strength of its management capabilities.

The sharp increase in cash reserves signifies a meaningful strengthening and optimization of the Company's financial position. With ample financial resources, WiMi is well-positioned to seize new development opportunities, enhance investment in innovative research and development, and drive future business growth.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WiMi) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

