Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Rebrands & Announces $4.5M Life Flow Through Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Core Silver Corp. ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTC.QB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce a strategic corporate rebrand. This transformation reflects the Company's sharpened focus on silver and critical metals at its 100% owned Blue Property (the "Property"). The Company is also pleased to announce a non-brokered listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE") private placement offering (the "LIFE Offering").

Since 2021, the Company has advanced the Blue Property Mineral Tenure from early-stage prospecting to drill-confirmed mineralization across multiple targets.

Core Silver's President & CEO, Nick Rodway commented "We've rebranded the company to better reflect the silver and critical element focused successes we've achieved over the past three years of exploration at the Silver Lime and Laverdiere Projects. Planning is currently underway for this summer's exploration season, which will include both regional fieldwork and a focused exploratory diamond drilling program. We look forward to sharing further details on the program shortly."

Key exploration achievements to-date include:

Tier-1 Bonanza-Grade Silver: Since 2021, systematic exploration has confirmed a large-scalemineralization footprint spanning 10km2 which hosts a full-spectrum Porphyry-Skarn-CRD-Epithermal system at the flagship Silver Lime Project. Drill intercepts and surface sampling have returned exceptional silver values with multiple zones averaging >400 g/t Ag over meaningful widths, indicating a robust mineralizing system with significant economic potential. Surface assays near 1,092?g/t Ag and drilled intervals up to 1,030?g/t Ag highlight significant upside (Figure 1).

Consistent High-Grade Silver Mineralization: Significant silver values found in both drill core and surface outcrops across three separate Project areas illustrate the potential of the system from stratigraphically deeper zones (porphyry-skarn) to surficial exposures (epithermal veins & Argentiferous Manganese Oxide (AMOM) zones). Multi-metal exposure including copper, zinc, lead, molybdenum, and gold positions the asset for diversified value (Figure 2).

Structural Complexity: Chargeability/conductivity geophysical anomalies support structural continuity from deep porphyry realms to surficial massive sulphide skarn and carbonate replacement exposures at multiple targets.

Multi-Kilometre Mineralized Trend: Systematic exploration has outlined laterally extensive, multi-target porphyry-skarn systems all within a large, contiguous land package with 100% ownership. Four clustered mineralizing systems across an approximately 30-kilometer-trend host high-grade silver, copper, and zinc-bearing porphyry-skarn targets.

Discovery-Oriented Drilling: Recent drill campaigns have confirmed depth continuity and zonation in mineralization - key features of large-scale porphyry-skarn-epithermal systems.

Geologically Proven: The Property meets all criteria for district-scale, multi-mineralizing systems - triggering serious upside for shareholders in the upcoming drill seasons.

Strong Infrastructure & Jurisdiction: The Property is accessible by barge and/or helicopter and is situated in a mining-friendly district with strong First Nations relationships and drill permitting authorizations already in place. A right-of-way BC Parks Permit for barge access to the northeast section of the Blue Property Mineral Tenure has passed First Nations and provincial government consultation and is now in the final stages of approval.

Figure 1: Argentiferous Manganese Oxide Mineralization (AMOM) discovered at the Jackie Target (Silver Lime Project) in 2024. This exposure extends for over 100m along strike.

Figure 2: Representative photos of high-grade, multi-metal mineralization styles in drill core and at surface at the Silver Lime Project.

LIFE Flow Through Offering

The offering is a non-brokered listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE") private placement offering (the "LIFE Offering") of up to 6,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") of the Company at $0.75 per FT Unit, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), for gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "LIFE FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "LIFE Warrant"). Each LIFE FT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Each LIFE Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing. The LIFE FT Units will be sold on a structured basis whereby the Company will issue the LIFE FT Shares and LIFE Warrants comprising the LIFE FT Units to purchasers purchasing as principals and/or to an agent for one or more disclosed principals. The LIFE FT Shares and LIFE Warrants comprising the LIFE FT Units will then immediately be sold to one or more back-end buyers. The LIFE FT Units issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") relating to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website (www.coresilvercorp.com). Prospective investors in the LIFE Offering should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Closing of the LIFE Offering may take place in one or more tranches as determined by the Company and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company may pay finder's fees to certain eligible finders comprised of cash and non-transferable warrants in connection with the LIFE Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the CSE.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the LIFE Offering for drilling and exploration at the Company's Blue Property located in Atlin, British Columbia and as more particularly set out in the Offering Document.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.

ABOUT CORE SILVER CORP.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

