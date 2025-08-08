Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 19:18 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ISX Financial EU PLC: Managing Director to appeal Australian civil judgement and orders

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISX Financial EU Plc ("the Company") has been advised by its Managing Director and CEO, Mr N Karantzis, that he will be lodging an appeal against the outcome of Australian Federal Court proceedings that concluded today.

ISX Financial Logo

The Court has ordered that Mr Karantzis be disqualified from managing Australian corporations for 6 years and is liable to pay A$ 1 million in a case brought by the Australian companies regulator, arising out of acting in his role as CEO of Southern Cross Payments Limited in events of 2018 and 2020.

The board notes that the proceedings were civil and not criminal proceedings and relates to disclosure and corporate communications some five to seven years ago in difficult and unprecedented circumstances that the Southern Cross Payments company faced.

Mr Karantzis maintains a solid track record, and has been managing regulated financial entities since 2017, including as CEO of the holding company of an ASIC Tier 1 regulated Australian market operator between March 2020 and March 2022.

The board of ISX Financial maintains full confidence in Mr Karantzis.

Mr Karantzis is unable to comment on the judgment given that he will be appealing.

The Board states that under its obligations as a licenced Electronic Money Institution it has duly notified the competent authorities of the above matters and will undertake all prescribed actions required under the relevant Laws and Directives applicable to it.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700025/5346146/ISX_Financial_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isx-financial-eu-plc-managing-director-to-appeal-australian-civil-judgement-and-orders-302525435.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.