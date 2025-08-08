Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - A recent poll by OysterLink, the leading job platform for hospitality professionals, uncovered a sharp divide over a long-standing piece of interview etiquette: the thank you email.

According to the results, 49% of job seekers say sending a thank you email after an interview is non-negotiable. But nearly as many - 39% combined - say it's either "not really necessary" (33%) or admit they never send one (6%). Another 12% only bother after the first round.

"For some, not sending a thank you email is a dealbreaker. For others, it's a waste of time," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "The data shows there's no clear consensus anymore - and that's exactly why both employers and job seekers need to understand how expectations are changing."

This growing divide may reflect generational shifts, evolving communication styles, or the fast pace of hiring in industries like hospitality.

