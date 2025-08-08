Ritani Celebrates 200,000 Custom Engagement Rings Made in New York

Ritani, the direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand known for its transparent pricing and handcrafted designs, proudly announces a major milestone: 200,000 custom engagement rings made in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / This achievement underscores Ritani's commitment to craftsmanship, local production, and a personalized customer experience. Every ring is made-to-order, with diamonds hand-selected by in-house gemologists and set by expert jewelers in Ritani's White Plains, New York workshop.

100,000th Custom Engagement Ring made by Ritani



"This milestone isn't just about numbers-it's about trust," said Ria Papasifakis, Chief Revenue Officer of Ritani. "Each of those 200,000 rings represents someone's love story. We're honored to be a part of that moment and proud to have done it our way: handcrafted, honest, and made in New York."

At a time when much of the jewelry industry outsources production, Ritani has maintained a U.S.-based operation to ensure quality control, faster turnaround times, and a deeper connection between customer and creator. From virtual consultations with gemologists to CAD previews and real-time updates, Ritani's process empowers customers to be part of the design journey from start to finish.

Key differentiators behind Ritani's success include:

Transparent pricing, with diamond costs, markups, and labor fully disclosed

Side-by-side natural vs. lab diamond comparisons, with over 200,000 certified options

Customization tools allowing shoppers to design rings by shape, style, and budget

Dedicated support from gemologists and design consultants, available online or via phone

The 200,000th ring-a 2.27 carat marquise-cut diamond set in 18kt yellow gold was crafted for a happy couple earlier this month.

"As engagement season approaches, we're doubling down on what makes us different: transparency, customization, and American craftsmanship," said Papasifakis. "We're not just selling rings-we're creating heirlooms."

