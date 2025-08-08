Borgia, Inc.: GALLERIES BORGIA Srl Unveils the Never-before-seen Private Collection of Madison Arman Featuring Art Works by Keith Haring in a Landmark Podcast Episode: "Love, Keith"

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Borgia, Inc. is honored to announce the public debut of the profoundly intimate & historically significant private art collection of Madison Arman. The paintings, drawings, photographs & personal letters included in the private collection are all by iconic artist Keith Haring, unveiled to the public for the first time, in the newest episode of The Art of Collecting podcast, produced by Galleries Borgia + Borgia, Inc. Fine Art Acquisition & Advisory.

Polaroids of Keith Haring, Debra and Madison Arman taken by Yves Arman, March 15 1988

4 Polaroid 1 (Piggyback) The Madison Arman Collection March 15, 1988 Photograph by Yves Arman 5 Polaroid 2 (Debra and Haring holding Madison) The Madison Arman Collection March 1988 Photograph by Yves Arman

The never-before-seen collection has been meticulously researched & authenticated through the due diligence provenance research conducted by Borgia, Inc. & The Keith Haring Estate and Artist Foundation, The French & Spanish Police, The Art Loss Register and Madison Arman. Featured in the Collection Presentation are the beloved friends & collectors of the artist Keith Haring including Gil Vazquez, Juan Rivera, Grace Jones, HSH Princess Stephanie + Princess Caroline of Monaco, Jean Michel Basquiat, L'Wren Scott, Arman, Yves Arman, Debra Arman and Éliane Radigue. The Publications referenced within the literature history include the authorized Biography on the artist, the Journals of Keith Haring & the recent authorized publication Radiant by Brad Gooch. The scholars Julia and John Gruen have been consulted throughout & the artist's authorized biography, journals, & the recent publication Radiant have been exclusively referenced in determining provenance. The artwork's provenance, or history of ownership, has been verified in full by the fine art experts at Borgia, Inc. including a full analysis of exhibition & literature history.

The episode is also marked by the announcement of two poignant life events for the collector, Madison Arman. The Art of Collecting solemnly announces the recent passing of Debra Arman, mother of Madison Arman and an indomitable presence in the New York Factory art world and the devoted best friend of Keith Haring. In the same episode, The art of Collecting joyfully celebrates the birth of Madison Arman's daughter, Sophie Arman Tanabe, heralding a new generation of art collectors in a long line of fine artists & true lovers of fine art.

Galleries Borgia and Madison Arman invite the world to experience another side of the great artist known for street art and large scale, public murals and to peer inside Haring's profoundly private, inner emotional world. The art of collecting invites everybody to celebrate life and the legacy of innovation & experimentation of the artist Keith Haring by exploring the artistic development of the artist, in his own words, presented simultaneously with highly personal works of art. Love, Keith is more than a podcast for love is the answer. In art we trust.

SOURCE: Borgia, Inc.

