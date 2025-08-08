Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") announces that it has been provided with notices of intention to nominate directors of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on August 11, 2025.

Fincraft Group LLP has given notice of its intention to nominate Askar Ismailov as a director. Gazexport Limited has given notice of its intention to nominate Paul J. Ostling and Piers Johnson as directors.

Fincraft has not provided the Company with biographical information in respect of Mr. Ismailov. Gazexport has provided to Company with biographical information in respect of Mssrs. Ostling and Johnson, which is generally summarized as follows:

Paul J. Ostling served as an attorney for Ernst and Young for thirty years handling complex regulatory and corporate matters. Paul has served on a number of boards of directors, run several companies, and developed his own entrepreneurial pursuits. He has particular expertise in large telecoms, industrial mining chemicals and complex global distribution enterprises. Current Board memberships and operating roles include CinemaLab, PISMOS Technology International Inc., Business Council for International Understanding, and Fordham University School of Law.

Piers Johnson extensively trained in the Petroleum Business after working for Flopetrol Johnston Schlumberger. Piers started Oilfield Production Consultants Limited, a Petroleum and Reservoir Engineering Consultancy specializing in Operational Procedures, Integrated Studies, Wellsite Supervision and Well Test Analysis.

Management of Tethys has not undertaken any independent review of the credentials of such nominees and consideration of such nominees will be addressed at the upcoming shareholders meeting.

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region.

