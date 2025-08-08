Pachavega: Gut Health Transformed Danielle Arsenaults Viral 21-Day Reset is Changing Lives

TEDx Speaker, Author, and Holistic Wellness Leader Launches Movement for Full-Spectrum Healing Through Food and Mindset

QUALICUM BEACH, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Danielle Arsenault, TEDx speaker, seven-time author, and founder of Pachavega Holistic Wellness Education, is gaining global attention with her revolutionary Gut Reset Challenge, a 21-day program helping people restore digestion, energy, and emotional well-being. "As the program rapidly grows in visibility, Arsenault prepares to break ground on La Vida Bonita, a one-of-a-kind, off-grid wellness sanctuary on Ometepe Island, Nicaragua, with construction beginning in December 2025 and the first phase set to open in December 2026.

The Gut Reset Challenge offers a transformational journey for individuals struggling with digestion issues, low energy, mood swings, and inflammation. By combining whole food nutrition, nervous system regulation, and mindset tools, the program goes far beyond diet to deliver sustainable, full-spectrum healing.

"Healing begins in the gut, but it doesn't end there," says Arsenault. "The Gut Reset Challenge is about helping people remove what's in the way of who they truly are, and guiding them back to themselves."

The upcoming La Vida Bonita Holistic Wellness Sanctuary represents the next evolution in Arsenault's mission. Entirely vegan, regenerative, and off-grid, this retreat center will integrate food, movement, nervous system healing, and conscious community under one roof, serving as a sacred space for deep transformation.

Danielle's signature approach to healing defies industry trends that prioritize hyper-niching. Instead, she has chosen to create a comprehensive, integrative healing ecosystem. Programs like The Holistic Healing Code and the Raw Food Chef Certification have trained over 1,000 students from more than 25 countries, reinforcing her reputation as a pioneer in the plant-based wellness space.

For those ready to reset and reclaim their health, the Gut Reset Challenge serves as the perfect entry point. Participants report improved digestion, mental clarity, and emotional balance after just three weeks.

To learn more or join the Gut Reset Challenge, visit www.pachavega.com .

About Danielle Arsenault

Danielle Arsenault is the founder of Pachavega Holistic Wellness Education, a global leader in plant-based nutrition, raw food education, and holistic living. Since 2013, she has authored seven books, delivered a TEDx Talk on food as medicine, and trained thousands through her online and in-person programs. A renowned gut health expert, she is the visionary behind La Vida Bonita Holistic Wellness Sanctuary on Ometepe Island, and a powerful guide for those reclaiming their vitality, purpose, and authentic path. Through her work, she reminds us that food is the foundation, but healing is holistic, transcending the plate to nourish body, mind, and soul."

