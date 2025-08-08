Cambridge Global: Haliey Welch Is Back and Bringing It All to Fanfix: A Fresh Chapter in Creator-First Content

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / After taking a deliberate step back from the spotlight, digital creator Haliey Welch is reintroducing herself - and her community - to a new phase of connection, creativity, and control on Fanfix . Known for her charismatic presence and the strong loyalty of her fanbase, Welch is relaunching her content with renewed purpose and a clearer vision for what meaningful creator engagement can look like.

Welch, who originally launched on Fanfix just over a year ago, is no stranger to going viral. But this time, she's focused on more than just moments. She's crafting a space for real, ongoing conversations with fans who support her not just for what's trending, but for who she truly is.

"I usually connect with my most loyal and supportive fans, the ones who really get me," Welch says. "I love sharing more personal moments and behind-the-scenes content with them. That's why Fanfix makes so much sense. It's a space that feels authentic."

This authenticity is central to Fanfix 's appeal. Unlike platforms that are built around mass broadcasting or paywalls with little community, Fanfix is designed to give creators real ownership of their content while fostering genuine two-way communication with their audience. Welch sees Fanfix as more than a platform - it's her long-term partner in building a sustainable career on her own terms.

"I'll definitely be mixing it up, still doing what fans love, but adding more exclusive content like daily life updates, BTS, and interactive stuff just for Fanfix ," she shares. "It's not just about content. It's about connection."

That commitment to evolving and deepening her content is something Fanfix has embraced with open arms.

"We're really excited to see Haliey back on Fanfix ," says Robert Graham, Chief Strategy Officer at Fanfix . "From the beginning, she's had a clear sense of what she wants: to create on her own terms, to interact directly with her fans, and to build a real community. Fanfix gives her the tools to do just that."

"I'm super excited about one-on-one live streams (a new Fanfix feature) and direct messages. It's the best way to connect in real time and make it feel personal with everyone. Can't wait to use those more," she says.

This next phase of her content will include a mix of new and familiar. Fans can expect spontaneous glimpses into her daily life, more interactive drops, and one-on-one moments that reflect the kind of direct, unscripted engagement she's always valued. It's a fresh rhythm with less noise, more realness.

From Fanfix 's perspective, Welch's return highlights the growing demand for platforms that genuinely put creators first. While some platforms prioritize ad revenue and short-form scroll culture, Fanfix remains focused on empowering creators with flexible monetization features, full brand control, and dedicated support from a team that understands their needs.

"What really sets Fanfix apart is the team behind it," Welch says. "They're always responsive, always on it, and they give creators the tools and support to actually succeed, not just at launch, but every step of the way."

For Welch, the timing couldn't be better. After taking a break from social media, she and her team have been focused on resetting the tone for her broader presence, which includes her podcast, upcoming collaborations, and a ramp-up of social across platforms. But at the heart of it all is Fanfix , where the most meaningful interactions happen.

"I love how Fanfix lets me connect directly with my real supporters," Welch says. "It gives me control over what I share and who I share it with. I really see it as a big part of how creators will grow and earn in the future."

The story of Welch's return isn't about reinvention. It's about refinement. She's not chasing the next viral moment. She's building something sustainable, supported by a fanbase that's been with her from the beginning. And she's doing it on a platform that believes in giving creators the freedom and tools to thrive.

In the months ahead, fans can expect more access, more surprises, and most importantly, more of Haliey, unfiltered, unpressured, and unmistakably herself.

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell

media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/haliey-welch-is-back-and-bringing-it-all-to-fanfix-a-fresh-chapt-1058556