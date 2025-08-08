The Well Club Announces Upcoming Release of The Career Wellness Guide by Founder Dr Rob Douk

New release aims to address burnout at the systems level, offering organizations a proven blueprint for long-term resilience and recovery

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / The Well Club, a science-backed wellness platform built on whole-person systems thinking, today announced the upcoming release of The Career Wellness Guide: A Practical Framework to Rebuild Well-Being at Work, a new book authored by founder Dr. Rob Douk. The guide introduces a research-based, actionable approach to addressing burnout and improving organizational wellness at scale.

Designed for leaders, HR professionals, consultants, and employees alike, the book provides a structured toolkit for identifying burnout risks early and embedding sustainable recovery practices into daily operations. It builds upon The Well Club's signature Nine Dimensions of Wellness and Five R Method to offer step-by-step strategies that translate into measurable change.

"Burnout isn't just a personal issue, it's a workplace infrastructure problem," says Dr. Rob Douk. "This book gives organizations a way to rethink their internal systems, so that performance and well-being can coexist."

Informed by neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and Douk's own field of neurobiotheology, The Career Wellness Guide moves beyond generic advice to offer tools such as:

Burnout risk assessments and team wellness audits

Culture mapping exercises

Checklists to identify early signs of emotional exhaustion

Recovery frameworks for building rest, clarity, and resilience into workflows

The book aims to help businesses reduce turnover, retain top talent, and foster cultures that support long-term mental health, without sacrificing outcomes. It draws on Douk's clinical and entrepreneurial experience, offering real-world strategies for creating environments that are not only productive but also humane.

The official release date will be announced in the coming weeks. Advance review copies and speaking engagements are available upon request.

About The Well Club

The Well Club is a digital wellness platform founded by Dr. Rob Douk, built on his proprietary Nine Dimensions of Wellness framework. Through its app, coaching ecosystem, and enterprise solutions, The Well Club provides individuals and organizations with science-based tools to reduce burnout, increase resilience, and restore alignment in all areas of life. The company's work blends neuroscience, behavioral systems, and practical design to support scalable, real-world change.

Learn more at www.thewellclub.com .

About Dr. Rob Douk

Dr. Rob Douk is a licensed psychologist, Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, and founder of The Well Club. Known for blending clinical expertise with organizational systems, he pioneered the field of neurobiotheology, exploring how the mind, body, and spirit intersect in health and performance. His background includes building a nationwide behavioral health company, advising Fortune 500 leaders, and designing scalable wellness solutions for individuals and teams.

