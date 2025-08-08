On June 26, 2025, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided, conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Toleranzia AB and Flerie AB, to delist the shares of Toleranzia AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Today, August 8, 2025, Toleranzia AB disclosed that the Swedish Companies Registration Office has granted permission to implement the merger plan between Flerie AB and Toleranzia AB.

Accordingly, the last trading day in the shares of Toleranzia AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be August 18, 2025.

Short name: TOL ISIN code: SE0007438577 Order book ID: 204110

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB