Barnes & Noble Education, Inc: Barnes & Noble Education Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed 10-K Filing

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 4, 2025, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) (the "Company") received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual due to a delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 3, 2025 (the "Form 10-K"), with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Company determined that it would not be able to file the Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period under Rule 12b-25 without unreasonable effort or expense due to an audit committee internal investigation that rendered management unable to complete the Company's financial reporting process and preparation of its financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 3, 2025. Accordingly, the Company is working diligently to complete the necessary work to make the filing as soon as practicable and currently anticipates filing the Form 10-K within the six-month period granted by the notice from the NYSE (the "NYSE Notice"), which will bring the Company back into compliance with the NYSE listing standards.

The NYSE Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the NYSE. The NYSE Notice informed the Company that, under NYSE rules, the Company has six months from August 1, 2025 to regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards by filing the Form 10-K with the SEC. If the Company fails to file the Form 10-K within the six-month period, the NYSE may grant, in its sole discretion, an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances. The NYSE Notice also notes that the NYSE may nevertheless commence delisting proceedings at any time if it deems that the circumstances warrant.

