Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QGPW | ISIN: US00791N1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 6CPA
Frankfurt
07.08.25 | 15:29
1,110 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,60011:42
1,5501,62008.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2025 22:36 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Advantage Solutions, Inc.: Jeff Harsh named new Chief Operating Officer of Advantage Solutions Branded Services business segment

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADV), announced the appointment of Jeff Harsh as the new Chief Operating Officer of its Branded Services business segment, effective Aug. 25. Harsh will join the company's executive leadership team and report to CEO Dave Peacock.

Harsh comes to Advantage after 28 years at The Hershey Company where he managed multi-billion-dollar businesses, delivering sustained growth and margin improvement. He has been recognized for spearheading key initiatives in segmentation, pricing, and route-to-market transformation, as well as developing comprehensive customer engagement programs that focused on rebuilding strategic partnerships.

His expertise in sales planning, omnichannel integration, and operational excellence will be crucial with Branded Services serving as an extension of CPGs' sales and marketing teams. In this role, Jeff will also be asked to unlock additional value for clients, turning insights into action, further integrating market-leading technology and leveraging Advantage's network scale to provide solutions along the entire path to purchase.

"At a time when trade spend and marketing budgets are being stretched, Jeff brings a wealth of operational excellence," said Advantage Solutions CEO Dave Peacock. "His experience and passion will further energize our mission of driving sales for less on behalf of our CPG clients and retail customers."

Prior to his time at Hershey, Harsh was district operations manager at ALDI USA. Harsh earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Food Systems Economics from Michigan State University with an emphasis on finance and strategy. He was also a member of the Michigan State rugby team and a two-time all-Big Ten team selection.

Harsh will succeed Dean General, who will transition at Advantage into a newly established role as Chief Industry Development Officer and will remain on the executive leadership team. General's decades-long industry expertise and deep relationships will be pivotal as he shapes client and retailer engagement strategy, strengthens enterprise retailer partnerships, and builds strategic capabilities. Dean will represent the voice of the client within our organization, elevate our presence across key industry forums, and partner closely with our Growth and Business Development teams to strengthen the end-to-end value we deliver for our clients and customers.

"These leadership changes are designed to enhance our ability to deliver value, accelerate innovation, and support our clients' evolving needs. With Jeff and Dean in these pivotal roles, we are confident in our ability to further strengthen our partnership and help drive business forward for our clients," said Peacock.

About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it's creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit youradv.com.

Investor Contacts:
Ruben Mella
investorrelations@youradv.com

Media Contacts:
Jeff Levine
press@youradv.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.